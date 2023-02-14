Shane Steichen will call plays, build Colts offense around QB

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2023, 1:56 PM EST
USA Today Sports

The Colts answered one big offseason question on Tuesday when they hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach and Steichen answered a couple of others during his introductory press conference.

Steichen called offensive plays as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and he told reporters that he will continue to do so in his new job. The identity of the player who will be executing those calls remains unknown as the Colts don’t have a quarterback set to start in 2023 and Steichen said that the offense is going to be designed around whoever the Colts tab for that position.

“Obviously the offense is going to be dictated on who’s playing quarterback,” Steichen said. “That’s how you build the system — what he does well, what are his strengths. But not only just the quarterback, it’s the players, too — what does [Michael] Pittman run well receiver-wise? Tight ends, the backs, Jonathan Taylor, the offensive line, what do they do well? We want to do a hell of a job putting our guys in position to make plays.”

Steichen said that he expects that offense to take on different looks from week to week, but that he is philosophy is always that “we’re gonna throw to score points in this league and run to win.” How well that approach works will have a lot to do with who the Colts ultimately decide on as the leader of their offense.

13 responses to “Shane Steichen will call plays, build Colts offense around QB

  4. Dear New Coach,

    The Chicago Bears will accept DeForest Buckner, Quentin Nelson, your 2nd round pick this year and 1st next year to allow you to get your QB. Thank you.

  5. Most coaches dream to become a NFL HC but sometimes you should just pass until a better opportunity comes along. Irsay and no QB puts you in a tough spot already.

  8. Hope the owner truly supports this guy. Hope the owner shuts his mouth regarding other owners. Hope the owner controls his alcohol intake and stays off social media. Good luck to Colts. Always think of Johnny Unitas and his military haircut as the true image of the Colts (and Payton Manning).

  9. jimmyjohson2020 says:

    February 14, 2023 at 2:10 pm

    Most coaches dream to become a NFL HC but sometimes you should just pass until a better opportunity comes along. Irsay and no QB puts you in a tough spot already
    ———
    Ahhh yes pass on jobs that arent perfect as you wait on a unicorn that likely never comes🤦‍♂️🤣🤦‍♂️ teams with head coaching openings 99.9% of the times have massive holes on their roster nd usually it’s at qb. Teams that dont have massive holes or qbs holes even with a head coaching opening almost always look to a coach with previous head coaching experience who had won…as for owners, it’s the same deal. Teams with owners who are hands off rarely have coaching changes…and going to the “no qb” issue, the colts have pick 4 in the draft as well as roughly 20 million in cap space(roughly 14 with next yrs cap and contracts as well as their 6 million rollover in cap from this yr)

  10. uwachampion says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    I could see the Colts pursuing David Carr.
    ————
    That would be a real insult to his little brother.

  11. Bears trade #1 overall pick to Colts for their #1, #2, Nelson, Pittman, and #1 2024. Colts draft Bryce Young. As Bears fan, I hope this is true.

  13. This makes a lot more sense than just trying to find a QB who fits a generic profile who is an extreme outlier and a roll of the dice if he can execute the playbook. Don’t get me wrong – you’ll rarely go wrong with a QB who checks all the boxes on physical and mental makeup and ability, but those guys are so rare. Teams win with a combination of strategies these days.

