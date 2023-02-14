Super Bowl draws 8.6 million viewers in Canada, most-watched broadcast of the TV season

Getty Images

The United States is not the only country where the Super Bowl is the most-watched television broadcast.

Bell Media reached an audience of 8.6 million viewers for the Canadian broadcast of Super Bowl LVII, a 6 percent increase from last year’s Super Bowl and the most-watched television program in Canada for this TV season.

The Super Bowl is routinely the most-watched TV broadcast of the year in Canada, typically beating even the most-watched Stanley Cup playoff games, as it has achieved the same kind of major event status north of the border as it has in the U.S.

One indication of how much Canadian viewers see the Super Bowl as an event, and not just a football game: The audience for the broadcast peaked not during the thrilling conclusion in the fourth quarter, but during Rihanna’s halftime performance.