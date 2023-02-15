Bills season ticket prices rise by average of 12 percent

Getty Images

It will cost a bit more to see the Bills play their home games during the 2023 season.

The team announced their season ticket prices for the coming season on Tuesday and they are going up by an average of 12 percent over the cost of tickets for the 2022 season. The team notes that their prices still rank below the average prices for the league as a whole despite increased demand for tickets.

“While the price has gone up, the value proposition is that season tickets are now more desirable than ever,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said.

The Bills also announced that season ticket holders who renew their seats for the coming season will maintain priority status for tickets in the team’s new stadium. That building is expected to open for business in 2026.