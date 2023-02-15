Bills season ticket prices rise by average of 12 percent

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2023, 7:36 AM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

It will cost a bit more to see the Bills play their home games during the 2023 season.

The team announced their season ticket prices for the coming season on Tuesday and they are going up by an average of 12 percent over the cost of tickets for the 2022 season. The team notes that their prices still rank below the average prices for the league as a whole despite increased demand for tickets.

“While the price has gone up, the value proposition is that season tickets are now more desirable than ever,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said.

The Bills also announced that season ticket holders who renew their seats for the coming season will maintain priority status for tickets in the team’s new stadium. That building is expected to open for business in 2026.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Bills season ticket prices rise by average of 12 percent

  1. Bills season ticket holder – can’t wait for the new stadium. Tailgating is great until you have to step foot inside the stadium.

  2. Taxing them to build a billionaires stadium is bad enough, but now raise prices to sit on a cold bleacher and watch them get trampled in the post season year after year!

  4. As a prior season ticket holder for another team, I was always irritated by this and the reasoning behind it. They should just come out and say what they said in the meeting when deciding this, “screw that! That profit is ours not the fans!” … They look at the secondary market to see how much tickets go for, and use that as the measuring tool as to what people will pay, not considering the season ticket holders buy a season (including preseason games). I kept tickets for 8 years and always had no problem selling the games for my cost (slightly below face value) and I got to see the games I wanted! But when they raise the prices, it became harder to sell less desirable games for cost. I guess the moral of my rant is… if they want full stadiums, maybe leave a little on the bone for fans who commit 10-13 sundays of their fall to come see you!

    Another suggestion would be to price lock for a duration, say you buy season tickets this year your locked into this years prices for 5 years as long as you pay them off annually by such and such date. After 5 years you can be extended that same offer for the current price…. It is some sort of incentive for the current faithful!

  5. Can’t be unexpected if you’ve bought groceries or any tangible items in the past year. Everything’s up 10% or more.

  7. Once paid a lot of money for PSLs there’s nothing to stop the team from continuously jacking up the prices.

    You’re a captive audience.
    What are your alternatives?
    Sell your PSLs at a loss?

    If you do not buy the season tickets does that void your PSL?

  8. Buffalo’s ticket prices have always been and still are much lower then the NFL average. I usually go to an away game every year. Seats that are now $ 125 in Buffalo are $ 300 in places like NY, New England, Tampa and Nashville. Five years ago the Bills still had tickets for $ 50. They have gone up over 100% !!!, Still a great deal compared to other venues.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.