Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
NFL: NOV 07 Bills at Jaguars
Getty Images

The Bills have found a new wide receivers coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring Adam Henry to fill the position. Henry replaces Chad Hall, who left to take the same job on Doug Pederson’s staff in Jacksonville.

Henry spent last season as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Indiana University, but spent the previous seven seasons as a position coach in the NFL. That included stints with the Giants and Browns that saw him coach Odell Beckham Jr. and Henry also coached Beckham at LSU, so his arrival will likely be fodder for some speculation that the Bills could revisit signing Beckham this offseason.

While we wait to see if anything happens on that front, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Khalil Shakir are the wideouts that Henry will definitely be working with in Buffalo.

2 responses to “Bills to hire Adam Henry as wide receivers coach

  1. What is really interesting regarding the Bills is that PFT has yet to address Hamlin refusing to comment on what the doctors told him about his collapse? He paused for a very long time in thought, and then said he’d rather not go down that road? I wonder what Aaron Rodgers thinks is going on? And why is PFT (NBC) not covering this huge story?

  2. OBJ was fine for last season’s run, but he isnt the answer for Buffalo, they need fresh blood on offense over mercenaries

