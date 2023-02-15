Brian Flores: “Great opportunity for growth” with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2023, 2:23 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Brian Flores was still in the mix for the Cardinals head coaching job when he spoke to the Vikings about their defensive coordinator vacancy a little more than a week ago, but that conversation ended with him out of the running in Arizona.

At a press conference in Minnesota on Wednesday, Flores said that he felt a “great kind of camaraderie” right away with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips. That meeting left him with a “gut feeling’ that the job was the right one for him and he shared another message that resonated when he thought about what direction to go.

Flores cited a sermon he heard from his pastor in Pittsburgh — he was a senior assistant and linebackers coach for the Steelers in 2022 — saying that you “can have control or you can have growth” and that he sees a “great opportunity for growth” as a coach in Minnesota. Later in the press conference, he said “we’ll see what happens in the future” when asked about interest in another head coaching job after the 2023 season.

The Vikings will be hoping for growth on the field after finishing 28th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed under former coordinator Ed Donatell and Flores’ future head coaching prospects won’t be hurt if he turns things around on that side of the field.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Brian Flores: “Great opportunity for growth” with Vikings

  1. My guess is the blackballing he’s experiencing tied to his lawsuit, is that a team who might hire him, could get collusion backlash from certain owners ganging up on that one team, which we know Goodell likes to facilitate for retaliation.

  3. It’s a good opportunity for him. Solid team in a manageable division makes success plausible. That plus the highlights of his MIA & NE gigs should make him a strong contender if he makes it work in MN. Hard to ask for a better setup than that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.