Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 15, 2023, 12:52 PM EST
NFL: OCT 24 Falcons at Dolphins
Getty Images

Calvin Ridley is not wasting any time.

After being suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games, Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The day’s date, Feb. 15, is the first day Ridley is eligible to apply.

Ridley acknowledged that he placed $1,500 in bets while a member of the Falcons during the 2021 season. That happened when he was away from the team while dealing with mental health issues.

The receiver has since been traded to the Jaguars, who acquired him in November for conditional draft picks.

Ridley caught 31 passes for 281 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2021. He set career highs with 90 receptions for 1,374 yards with nine TDs for Atlanta in 2020.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement

  1. The fact that he lost an entire season based on how much the NFL is pushing online betting is laughable.

  2. The ban on player gambling in baseball has worked so well because players who’ve broken it haven’t been resinstated at any point. The same should be true here–don’t reinstate Ridley.

  4. Everything can be explained away if you say you are dealing with “mental issues”.

    Sports are officially embracing the gambling now. It is the life blood now. The only reason people can watch now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.