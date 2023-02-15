Commanders to interview Eric Bieniemy for OC on Thursday

Eric Bieniemy was once again passed over for a head coaching job in this year’s cycle. But he still may be on the move this offseason.

The Commanders will interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Bieniemy will be the eighth candidate to speak with head coach Ron Rivera about the job. Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the position on Tuesday.

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since 2013, when Andy Reid was hired as the team’s head coach. He spent 2013-2017 as the club’s running backs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 — the year Matt Nagy left the position to become the Bears head coach.

Reid has publicly and privately questioned why Bieniemy has not received an opportunity to be a head coach yet.

Bieniemy’s contract is expiring, which is part of why he is able to easily make a lateral move in title.

  1. “Reid has publicly and privately questioned why Bieniemy has not received an opportunity to be a head coach yet.”

    Probably because when asked about scheme and game planning, every offensive playmaker credits Reid

  2. Reid’s offensive coordinators have a pretty poor success rate as head coaches. If Bienemy can succeed in Washington he is virtually guaranteed a shot. Somehow as bad as the team has been over the years, Washington has been a head coach factory.

  3. I hope he gets the job so he can be out from under Reid’s shadow. Then we can see if he is a good coach or not. He gets passed over because Andy Reid is a brilliant coach and calls his own plays. Lets see what EB can do.

  4. Yeah it might be best to get away from Andy. Washington would be perfect. Rivera’s a defensive guy. Let Bieniemy essentially be head coach, offense. Work with Howell. They weren’t far from a playoff spot this year, as up and down as things were in DC this year football/culture-wise.

  6. If he can revamp the offense in Washington his stock will go up considerably. That’s a big “if.”

  8. this is what he needs to do, get out of KC and work as an OC somewhere else. Once he proves himself, he will get a HC job.

  9. Situation…”9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter up 14 what do you do?”

    EB – Off tackle right, off tackle left, 4 yard pass on 3rd and 7, punt

    Rivera – Hired!

  10. The same could be said for Andy Reid’s offenses in Philly. Hmmm….

    Scott Baily says:

    Hope he comes to AZ. His offense simply works. No amazing RB, it works. No Top 5 WR, it works.

  11. Why would you want to do a lateral move from a world championship organization to a losing one???? Other than possibly more money, it does not make any sense at all?

  12. Not sure why he’d leave a sure thing, unless he wants more autonomy/credit or KC prefers that he move on.

  15. Why should he have to prove himself? Did Kevin O’Connell? Did Joe Judge? Don’t recall either of them calling the plays, in fact Judge was a special teams coach.

