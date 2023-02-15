Damar Hamlin says he didn’t intend to offend with Jesus jacket at Super Bowl

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who captured the hearts of millions after nearly dying on the field more than six weeks ago, found himself in an unexpected controversy after appearing at the Super Bowl with a jacket containing images of Jesus that some found offensive.

“After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin said on Twitter, via ESPN.com. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. . . . My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images.”

Hamlin wore a Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket on Sunday at the Super Bowl, where he participated in pregame activities and sat in a suite with Commissioner Roger Goodell and Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Among the vocal critics of Hamlin was former NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson shed light on the situation in an Instagram post.

“After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent,” Peterson said. “I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior.”

The First Amendment protects the ability of folks like Damar Hamlin to wear that jacket, and it protects the ability of people to complain about it. Jesus, in my view, would be far more concerned about how we care for each other (or don’t) than whether we make fashion choices that some would regard as offensive.