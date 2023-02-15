Devon Allen among the Eagles’ future signings

Getty Images

The Eagles signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts Wednesday, including receiver Devon Allen.

Receiver Tyrie Cleveland, offensive tackle Fred Johnson, offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, offensive guard Iosua Opeta, defensive end Tarron Jackson, defensive end Matt Leo, linebacker Davion Taylor and defensive back Mario Goodrich were the other players who are returning to the team for the offseason.

Allen hadn’t played football since 2016 while still at the University of Oregon until signing with the Eagles in the 2021 offseason.

He earned a spot on the practice squad this season after showing progress that included catching a 55-yard touchdown from Reid Sinnett in a preseason game against the Browns.

Allen, 28, is a world-class hurdler and it’s unclear whether he will continue to pursue his track and field career this offseason.

Allen finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympics in 2016 and fourth at the 2021 Games. Last summer, Allen was disqualified from the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, for a false start. Sensors measured his reaction time from the moment the gun went off as 0.099 of a second, which is 0.001 of a second faster than the legally allowed reaction time of 0.1.