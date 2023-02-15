Dolphins announce Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Vic Fangio is finally the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

The team officially announced Fangio’s hiring on Wednesday morning. It came after a little bit of uncertainty over whether Fangio would ever actually make it to their sideline.

There was word that Fangio had agreed to join head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff in Miami in late January, but Fangio told multiple reporters that no deal was done and he continued to be linked to other openings as the wait for an agreement lingered. Fangio eventually agreed to a contract with the AFC East club, but there was no announcement because Fangio was still working for the Eagles as a consultant through Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon left after that game to become the head coach of the Cardinals, but any thought that Fangio could wind up reversing course to stay in Philly were erased with Thursday’s announcement.

Fangio went 19-30 over three seasons as the Broncos head coach and he’s been a coordinator with the Bears, 49ers, Texans, Colts, and Panthers over the course of a long coaching career that’s also featured stints in high school, college, and the original USFL.