Dolphins announce Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
Vic Fangio is finally the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

The team officially announced Fangio’s hiring on Wednesday morning. It came after a little bit of uncertainty over whether Fangio would ever actually make it to their sideline.

There was word that Fangio had agreed to join head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff in Miami in late January, but Fangio told multiple reporters that no deal was done and he continued to be linked to other openings as the wait for an agreement lingered. Fangio eventually agreed to a contract with the AFC East club, but there was no announcement because Fangio was still working for the Eagles as a consultant through Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon left after that game to become the head coach of the Cardinals, but any thought that Fangio could wind up reversing course to stay in Philly were erased with Thursday’s announcement.

Fangio went 19-30 over three seasons as the Broncos head coach and he’s been a coordinator with the Bears, 49ers, Texans, Colts, and Panthers over the course of a long coaching career that’s also featured stints in high school, college, and the original USFL.

7 responses to “Dolphins announce Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

  4. It’ll be interesting to see how he does because in the 1 year he was off the “Fangio” defense got absolutely torched in Minnesota, San Diego, Cleveland, Seattle, and Philly ,

  6. nagyisterrible says:
    February 15, 2023 at 11:28 am
    Nice job helping the Eagles out with their Super Bowl game plan, Vic.
    It was reported that Vic Fangio helped Philly draw up a game plan for their offense.Philly’s offense put up 35 points and it led to Jalen Hurts having one of the best showings for a QB in the Super Bowl. He wasn’t on the sidelines during the game, but Philly’s offense looked great.

