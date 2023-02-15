Eric Bieniemy’s inability to get a head-coaching job remains confounding

Getty Images

The Chiefs have been to five straight AFC Championships, making it to the Super Bowl three times and winning twice. In each of those five years, Eric Bieniemy has served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

So why can’t he get a chance to be a head coach?

Various theories have been floated over the past five hiring cycles, from past off-field issues to bad interviews to the misguided notion that Bieniemy deserves less credit for the offense because offensive guru Andy Reid runs the show.

That didn’t keep Bieniemy’s two predecessors in Kansas City from getting head coaching jobs. Doug Pederson was Reid’s first offensive coordinator with the Chiefs. Pederson became the coach of the Eagles in 2016. Matt Nagy replaced Pederson. After two seasons, Nagy became the coach of the Bears.

So why can’t Bieniemy get a job?

Here’s a theory, inspired by an excellent look at the NFL’s relationship with social-justice issues from the latest episode of HBO’s Game Theory with Bomani Jones. Although the NFL donates many millions to groups that advocate for racial equality, the NFL keeps a very low profile when it comes to such matters.

The goal is to placate those who want the NFL to do something while not pissing off those who would regard the NFL as being “woke,” or whatever. Thus, with so many people in the media advocating for Bieniemy to get a chance to be a coach and suggesting that the failure to do so traces to the NFL’s woeful hiring record when it comes to diversity, some owners may fear that hiring Bieniemy would prompt a very vocal 30 percent of the fan base to suggest that the team has surrendered to the “woke mob,” in lieu of hiring the best person for the job.

Whatever the reason, it makes no sense. Bieniemy has earned a chance to be a head coach. He shouldn’t have to prove his ability to run the offense with another team to close the deal.

I’ve got a feeling that, even if Bieniemy leaves and does well with a team whose head coach has a defensive background, there will be another reason for not hiring Bieniemy. Or no reason at all.

He just won’t get a job, year after year and cycle after cycle until he finally retires.