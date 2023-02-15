Jalen Hurts: Definitely a lot to learn from Super Bowl loss

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t have any interest in discussing his contract situation while speaking with reporters at the team’s facility on Tuesday and said “the only thing I care about is winning and ultimately winning championships” by way of explanation.

Hurts and the Eagles came close to winning a championship in Arizona, but they wound up with a 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts ran for three touchdowns and a key two-point conversion while also throwing for a touchdown and losing a fumble over the course of that game, which he said would be filed among the “formative experiences” that have helped him grow as a player over the years.

“I think there is definitely a lot to learn from it,” Hurts said, via the team’s website. “I have had the opportunity to watch it and I think I’m going to move forward with all of those experiences in mind and try to use those things to better myself and grow and help the guys around me and we’re going to definitely use that as an experience to take a step and move forward. You have to look yourself in the mirror and assess it for what it is and do the things that need to be done to grow from it. I think that’s my mentality going on and I think that will be this whole entire team’s mentality moving forward.”

We know things will look different for the Eagles offense in 2023 as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has already left to become the Colts head coach and more changes are sure to follow as the offseason unfolds. Hurts will be back, though, and any growth he experiences will be something for the entire organization to build on next season.