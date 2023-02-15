James Bradberry says he was raised to take responsibility, has no one else to blame for penalty

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 15, 2023, 5:00 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

While others complain about the call, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry continues to acknowledge that he did commit a penalty late in Super Bowl LVII.

Bradberry stood up and admitted it immediately after the Super Bowl, and on Tuesday Bradberry talked to reporters and said the way he was raised is to take personal responsibility and not to blame referees or anyone else.

“I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it or I could blame it on someone else. I try not to live that way,” Bradberry said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “It comes from my mom or coaches in the past I’ve had, taking accountability.”

Although the officials sometimes allow defensive backs to get away with a tug on a receiver’s jersey, by the letter of the rule Bradberry did commit a penalty, and the call against him was correct. It’s to Bradberry’s credit that he won’t dispute that, and continues to take responsibility for what he did.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “James Bradberry says he was raised to take responsibility, has no one else to blame for penalty

  2. No matter how many times James says this some people continue to believe that the hold should not have been called. There continues to be complaints about “consistency”, i.e., such a call not being made previously in the game. Of course, these complainers have no idea if holding previously occurred because they never saw, and never will see, all of the routes and coverages during the game.

  4. To admit to the hold is the right thing to do, but it was a tricky tack call. This is where I wish football was more like hockey where the refs put their whistles away at critical time in the game unless it’s a flagrant foul. The players get to decide the game and that’s how they want it.

  5. It’s good to see someone stand up and take responsibility for their actions. I’ve seen worse holds go unflagged and was surprised when he was penalized.

  9. Maybe the rest of the Eagles defense should step up and take responsibility for not showing up in the second half.

  10. This kind of personal responsibility and stoicism on the grandest stage is seriously impressive and admirable.

    Whatever the rights and wrongs of the call, kudos to James Bradberry.

  11. Accountability is commendable but the call was petty and probably overthrown a bit. And it’s not like the receiver was slowed, hampered or misdirected. Who knows if the call was made if Mahones wasn’t jumping up and down crying over it ??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.