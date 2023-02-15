Jason Kelce: I’m gonna let the batteries recharge before deciding on next season

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2023, 3:20 PM EST
Eagles center Jason Kelce said earlier this month that he didn’t think the result of Super Bowl LVII would impact his decision about returning to play again in 2023 because “you just know when you know” when it is time to walk away from football.

At this point, Kelce doesn’t know. His brother Travis asked about the center’s future on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast and Kelce said it will be some time before he comes to a conclusion.

“I can’t answer that right now,” Kelce said. “No, no chance. We’ll answer that soon enough. I don’t know the answer to that right now. I do know it was a lot of fun this year, I had an amazing team, and time doing this with my brother. We’ll see. I’m gonna let the batteries recharge. I’m exhausted, man. It was a long season. Mentally, physically, emotionally drained. I’m gonna let all that recover before we decide on that. Regardless, this one’s been fun.”

Kelce made his fifth All-Pro team in the last six years this season, so deciding to retire would be based on the grind of 12 years in the NFL rather than being unable to play the game at a high level anymore.

4 responses to “Jason Kelce: I’m gonna let the batteries recharge before deciding on next season

  1. The FUN METER reading says: he will NOT return. Not enough FUN to go around with a rebuilding team.

  3. You really think the Eagles are in re-build mode next year? That’s a good one buddy. Lol.

  4. All time Eagle. His number will be retired and he will never pay for a drink around town ever again. I hope he makes the decision that is best for him. If it were up to me he would come back.

