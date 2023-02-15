Jason Kelce: You lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying, but they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy

Getty Images

As you heard plenty over the last two weeks, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first brothers to play against one another in a Super Bowl last Sunday.

NFL Films captured the two brothers in an emotional embrace after the game and captured the moment when their mother, Donna, found both of them on the field.

Jason and Travis discussed that in the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome,” Jason said, pausing as he also got emotional retelling the story. “It was awesome that she was on top of the world for a week.”

“She was the heavyweight champ, man,” Travis said. “She was on top of it and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you killed it. Dad, you’ve been killing it.”

“It was just so cool, man, to see her get to celebrate in that with us,” Jason said. “It was an awesome moment. Just so happy for her and so happy that she got her moment, dad got his. so, yeah, I was — ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game and they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy.”

That the Kelce brothers started their podcast this season and ended up in the Super Bowl competing against one another made the experience special for both of them. And with as good as that podcast has been, they’ve set themselves up for a solid media career whenever they’re ready to hang up their cleats.