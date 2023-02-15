Pat Surtain II: Sean Payton will provide Broncos with a winning culture

Getty Images

The Broncos are on their third head coach since drafting cornerback Pat Surtain II in the first round in 2021, so it wouldn’t be surprising to hear he has some questions about the direction of the franchise heading into his third year.

Surtain didn’t express any of them this week, however. He said that he sees the hiring of Sean Payton after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season as a big step in the right direction for the team.

“Sean Payton, I believe, is a great hire and I can’t wait to get to work with him,” Surtain said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “I think he’ll provide the team with what’s necessary, which is a winning culture in the organization. His resume speaks for itself. He’s a guy that can give you Super Bowls, can give you that winning attitude, the leadership qualities that you look for in a head coach. I’m really excited.”

Payton’s arrival will likely result in a lot of changes around the Broncos, but Surtain’s spot should be as secure as any on the roster. He was named an All-Pro for his work in his second season and should be a key piece of anything that Payton does in 2023 and beyond.