Patrick Mahomes: “This is just the beginning” (and he’s right)

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2023, 4:31 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade
At the conclusion of our item regarding Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes winning his second career Super Bowl MVP award, I borrowed a line from Al Pacino in Scent of a Woman.

I’m just getting warmed up.”

Mahomes, who was drinking something other than John Daniels on Wednesday but was in the same condition, offered up a variation of that sentiment at the victory celebration.

“This is just the beginning.”

The longer version went like this: “I just wanna let ya’ll know that this is just the beginning. We ain’t done yet.”

They definitely ain’t done yet. Mahomes, in five seasons as a starter, has already become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. To the extent that they ever start the “Upper Room” suggested by Deion Sanders, Mahomes has punched a ticket.

He has been to three Super Bowls in five years. If Dee Ford hadn’t jumped offside in the 2018 AFC Championship, it would be four. If the Chiefs hadn’t gotten a little too greedy (or felt compelled to engineer a pre-halftime touchdown for a former receiver who was a little too needy), it would be five.

And if coach Andy Reid hadn’t been quite as loyal to Alex Smith, Mahomes would have been deployed during an offensive funk in the 2017 season. And it could be six.

Here’s what should scare fans of every other team, for the foreseeable future. Mahomes is only 27. If he’s in his prime, he’s only in the front end of it. He’ll only get better.

With each season, he’ll have seen more. Experienced more. Understood more. Learned more. At some point, he’ll land in a sweet spot where he still has his physical skills — and he acquires the mind of a season offensive coordinator.

Even when he can’t run around like he does, buying just enough time to do something both effective and memorable, he’ll still have that glorious shortstop arm that can fire a ball from any arm angle, any body position.

Sorry, but get used to this. They won’t win it all every year, but in five more years they could have another two or three. Five after that, another two or three.

The chase for seven is likely to become a very real thing. And it should scare Tom Brady enough to change his mind and to try (again) to get the 49ers to give him a chance.

But even if Brady gets to eight, that may not be enough.

Remember this. Brady went a full 10 years between No. 3 and No. 4. Ten years from now, Mahomes may have already caught the GOAT.

The rest of us can either complain about it, or we can enjoy the closest thing the NFL has ever had to Michael Jordan, a player with unparalleled team achievements and unprecedented skills that change the way kids everywhere play the game.

That’s the best news. There will be more guys like him in the future, assuming others will unlock in themselves the kind of performances we’ve seen from Mahomes.

Hopefully, there will be. In the event that he’s truly a once-in-a-century talent, it’s all the more reason to sit back, enjoy the ride, and accept that he’s likely going to give your favorite team fits in the future, like he probably already has in the past.

14 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: “This is just the beginning” (and he’s right)

  2. He is right won a ring after getting paid is huge. Most qbs don’t grow and compete with less talent around him. He pulled a drew Brees like thing spread the ball around to everyone and put real pressure on the defense. He can Excell with lesser talent like the all time greats could.

    The question is un answered for all the other Young qbs. Will hurts do much when they can no longer afford 25 million dollar security blankets? Will burrow regress once his all world wrs need to leave because he got paid?

    that was huge for Patrick and kc

  3. Yet within 2 weeks, we’ll hear how Burrow, Allen, Jackson, Hurts, Herbert and Lawrence are at Mahomes level. Mahomes is in a class on his own. You want to compare the others? Fine, but none are near what Mahomes is, he’s earned his status, have someone else win at least 1 SB before comparing them to Pat. Go Chiefs!

  7. It’s not just the QB that wins superbowls. Ask Dan Marino, considered one of the greatest of all time in his day

  8. Maybe he is right. Or maybe his team success has already peaked. Brady was a rarity. There’s Marino who never got back to the big game despite a Hall of fame career. There’s Rodgers one title and Peyton’s 2. Big Ben actually had two rings in his first 5 years and three Super Bowl appearances in his first 7 years. He never got back over his last 11 years. My point is that the team is not all Mahomes. He will make them competitive every year, but will he have enough coaching and player talent around him to win or even participate in more super bowls? No one knows for sure, but history says his biggest successes are probably already behind him.

  9. He’ll catch Brady because FanDuel and the referees will make it happen. He’s already won two super bowls off bad calls in the fourth quarter of both games.

  10. Florio has Mahomes winning 8+ super bowls. Despite what you may believe, it doesn’t get easier. Especially when considering Allen, Burrows, Herbert, and Lawrence are in the same conference. A few perennial winners just shifted to young QBs too (Pit, Ten, NE).

    How long are Reid and Kelce going to be around? Mahomes has had a few injuries already… does he get healthier as he ages? There are many factors in becoming a dynasty. Mahomes is great, like a fancy Aaron Rodgers. I’m sure lots of people thought Rodgers would rack up rings back in the day too. I would guess Mahomes wins again. But doing it repeatedly isn’t easy. Put a big bet down if you are so sure.

  12. That argument cuts both ways. He’d have only 1 if Cincy beat them in the AFC Championship this year. The Patriots showed being in the mix every year gets you many bites, but it’s far from a guarantee you win them all.

  13. I have serious Mahomes fatigue but he’s the clear and undisputed #1 QB in the league and it’s not close. His will to win this year despite a crippling high ankle sprain showed just how mentally tough he is and how strong of a leader he is. KC fans are blessed to have him. They only come along so often

