Patriots raising ticket prices, dropping parking prices in 2023

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2023, 11:20 AM EST
The Patriots have informed season ticket holders that they are increasing season ticket prices across the board in 2023.

The Boston Globe reports that the team said that it is the first time that 15 percent of the sections of the stadium will see prices rise since the 2008 season. During that time, 44 percent of the seating has seen one price increase and the other 41 percent has seen two price hikes.

In addition to the increase in ticket prices, the team also announced changes to parking procedures for the coming season.

Season parking passes for season-ticket holders who park on the stadium-side of Route 1 will be sold for $25 per game, which is down from $80 a game from last season. Parking on the other side of Route 1 in team-owned lots used to cost $50 a game, but will now be free and the team will be offering $50 gift cards to people who park in delayed-release lots. Parkers in those lots — which were free in the past — agree to wait until 75 minutes after the game is over and the team hopes the changes will improve traffic flow before and after games.

  1. Pay more money to watch a noodle armed QB and a coach with a losing record without Brady? Yikes!

  2. I wish more teams would decrease parking. You think you get tickets at an affordable price and then look up the parking and it’s outrageous.

  3. Cheaper to park in the heart of Boston than it is to park in Foxboro. Given the nature to gouge the consumer for every last dollar, this move is likely in response to less than economically favorable outcomes with the current parking prices.

  4. Hmmmmm….I wonder if the Pats fans who are mocking the Bills for increasing ticket prices will comment on this one?

  5. Raising parking was a bad look, but he now raises the most expensive ticket in the NFL, too?

    At $300+ a ticket for lower leve mid field seats, it’s silly he thinks raising the prices makes sense.

    Pay for your stadium improvements yourself.

