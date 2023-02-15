Report: Brian Johnson, Dennard Wilson lead internal candidates for coordinator vacancies

Getty Images

Now that the Eagles have officially lost their offensive and defensive coordinators, they need to find replacements.

Two of Philadelphia’s internal assistant coaches will apparently be considered for the job.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson are the top internal candidates to become offensive and defensive coordinator.

Johnson just finished his second season as Philadelphia’s QBs coach. He had previously been coaching in college, first at Utah, then at Mississippi State where he worked with Dak Prescott as his position coach. Then Johnson was Houston’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach before heading to Florida in 2018 as QBs coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020.

Wilson started out as a Rams defensive quality control coach in 2012 and was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2015. He’s since spent time with the Jets as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator before moving on to Philadelphia in 2021.

Wilson interviewed for the Browns defensive coordinator vacancy this offseason, a job that ultimately went to Jim Schwartz.

The Eagles will have to interview external candidates to comply with the Rooney Rule, which now includes coordinator vacancies.