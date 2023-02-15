Saints restructure Marcus Maye’s contract

Getty Images

The annual dance that NFL teams do to get under the cap ahead of the start of the new league year has begun.

It’s a dance that the Saints have gotten very familiar with in recent seasons and they are back on the floor again this year. Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured the contract of safety Marcus Maye.

The Saints have converted $6.07M of safety Marcus Maye’s 2023 compensation into a signing bonus. The move creates $4.856 million in cap space in New Orleans by spreading the cap hit out over the 2024 season and two void years of the contract.

Maye tore his Achilles while playing for the Jets in 2021 and returned to start 10 games for New Orleans last season. He had 60 tackles and a forced fumble for the Saints.