Take note NFL: XFL, USFL to dump the worst rule in football

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2023, 11:02 AM EST
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fumbles the ball as he attempts to score a touchdown while being tackled by Dallas Cowboys' Jeff Heath (38) in the fourth quarter of their NFL game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Dal
Getty Images

When Homer Simpson believed his heart would soon explode due to the ingestion of the venom of a poison blowfish, he imparted three pieces of advice to his son, Bart. Specifically, Homer shared three sayings for getting by in any workplace setting.

One, “Cover for me.” Two, “Great idea, boss.” And, three, “It was like that when I got here.”

That last line becomes the best excuse for the NFL’s adherence to the outdated rule that makes a fumble in the field of play that exits the end zone a turnover, with the defense getting the ball at its 20.

My assault on the rule is one of the chapters in Playmakers. I won’t rehash my complete and total hatred of the rule here. It’s stupid. It’s dumb. It’s nonsensical. It’s counterintuitive. If the ball goes out of bounds at the one-inch line, the offense gets possession at the spot of the fumble. If it touches the goal line before going out of bounds, the defense gets possession — not at the spot of the fumble but with 20 yards of free field position.

Via the folks at FootballZebras.com (who actually like the rule, referring derisively to those who properly regard it as an abomination as “the mob”), the XFL and UFSL will adopt the proper version of this rule for 2023. Possession reverts to the offense at the spot of the fumble.

The only defense to the NFL’s version of the rule is that’s the way it’s always been. So what? Once upon a time, a pass that landed incomplete in the end zone also triggered a touchback for the defense. And that rule went away.

The fact that the Competition Committee has never seriously considered changing the rule doesn’t count as an endorsement of it. If/when that rule ever is applied when more than 100 million people are watching the Super Bowl, it will change before the next season. Guaranteed.

That’s how the NFL rolls. Ignore a problem that’s hiding in plain sight until it creates an embarrassment that forces a change. The NFL is typically reactive, not proactive, regarding the flaws in its rulebook.

There’s another reason why there hasn’t been a groundswell to change the rule. For every team that is screwed by its application, another team benefits.

The game would benefit by ditching this rule. Good for the XFL and USFL to embrace reason and common sense. Hopefully, the NFL will wake up and change the rule — before it’s applied in a Super Bowl and millions of casual, drive-by fans express dismay, followed by outrage.

34 responses to “Take note NFL: XFL, USFL to dump the worst rule in football

  1. The end zone is different then the rest of the field. The offense should not get the ball if they fumble it out of bounds in the end zone. The ball has to go to the defense here and they should get a touch back. Why should the offense not get punished for losing the ball? To just give them the ball there isn’t the right move here. They made a mistake where the game has the highest stakes, makes no sense to give them the ball back after a crucial mistake there. If you have ever defended your own goal line you would understand.

  2. What happens if the fumble is in the endzone, I’m guessing that would be a safety but it’s unsaid here?

  3. I was hoping this referred to the insane 1,000 part process of determining a catch. But this is good too.

  4. The only rule that should be a priority is one which a player gets a full week of rest between games. Stop the Monday, Thursday, Saturday nonsense.

  5. While this rule is bad, I think the half the distance to the goal is much worst. Incentivizes backed up offenses to hold at will when they’re only going to lose 1-5 yards. Absolutely dumb rule. Ball should go to the 1.

  7. Disagree. Not with your position Mike though I think fumbling into the end zone is a major gaff. The worst rule is the spot foul on defensive pass interference. 55 yard penalties??? The punishment is far more severe than the foul.

  8. Or don’t fumble near the goal line. Also it doesn’t happen enough to need a rule change.

  9. I actually don’t have the problem with the rule. It increases the risk vs the reward of stretching out for a TD.

    The absolute WORST rule in the NFL is when a player steps out of bounds, then fields a kickoff, it counts as a kick out of bounds and the team gets the ball at the 40. Doesn’t happen often, but it should be a dead ball at the spot of the touch.

  10. Once the NFL gets rid of the even dumber rules that protect scrambling quarterbacks (the slide rule, for example), then they can turn their attention to the more obscure ones like this.

  11. the worst rule in football is the one where the refs can determine what a catch is based on game situation

  12. David Muehlhausen says:
    February 15, 2023 at 11:16 am
    Or don’t fumble near the goal line. Also it doesn’t happen enough to need a rule change.

    Derick Carr might disagree.

  13. Stop coming up with perceived flaws, there is nothing wrong with this rule as is. If you don’t want to chance losing it then don’t reach for the goal line, some teams know this and some teams don’t.

  14. How often is THIS really an issue in a game! Just wondering because I’ve been watching football since 1965 and I’ve seen it maybe……. twice? Just sayin ….

  16. The worst “rule” in football is automatic 1st down on 5 yard penalties. If the 5 yards will give them the 1st, sure. If it’s a 4 and 25, why, exactly, should a 5 yard penalty result in a automatic 1st down? Is it just me, or do offenses not need any more help than the NFL rule book already gives them?

  17. Forest throught the trees. Defense is incredibly handcuffed these days. This is one of hte few advantages they have over the offense.

    If PFT hates this rule, then what about change of possession on a muffed punt? The receiver never actually possessed the ball, yet the offense can recover it and gain possession. Same exact thing.

  18. The rules are already skewed to the offense enough, thrown the defense a bone! I like the rule as is. It’s easy to avoid this problem, don’t be loosey goosey with the ball near the end zone.

  19. Just another rule change to benefit the offense. Maybe don’t fumble the ball out the endzone and you don’t have to worry about it.

  20. So a live fumble sitting in the endzone has 3 outcomes: 1. Offense jumps on ball taking possession- Score. 2. Defense jumps on ball taking possession- Touchback , 3. Offense kicks, bats, swipes ball away from field of play and starts over at “original line of scrimmage” ?????

  21. Why is the goal line treated differently than any other boundary (sideline/endline) on the field?! It should always be where your feet are, not the ball – just like catching a pass at the sideline or endzone. So I have a modest proposal that would eliminate all the pesky issues around the goal line and touchdown vs touchback: a touchdown at the goal line only counts if the player’s FEET are in the endzone while he possesses the ball (ball doesn’t have to actually cross the goal line). Y’all can thank me later for saving the game…

  22. Changing the rule immediately after Derek Carr leaves the Raiders would be one of the most NFL things ever.

  23. My immediate thought when I read the headline was no longer making defensive pass interference a spot foul.

  25. If a team fumbles close to the goal line and the ball exits the end zone, fine it’s a turnover. But the spot should either be at the 1 yard line or where the fumble occurred. No need to reward a team with decent field position right after they allowed the other team to make it that close to their goal line.

  26. I would keep the rule but change it to be only the back of the endzone. If it goes out the back it’s a turnover. if it goes out the side it’s the same as any other side line and you get the ball at the spot of the fumble. The pylon fumbles are stupid.

    The back of the endzone however I like. Keep that part of the rule.

  27. Define ‘fumble’. I can see a RB who is at the 8 yard line ‘fumble’ the ball all the way to the 1 yard line. I could also see OFF players being told to ‘fumble’ the ball forward to the sideline in order to stop the clock and save a time out.

  29. Let’s complicate and change the rules more often. That should help improve the quality of the ref’s performances.

  30. Hell no. Fumbling out of the end zone? 100% preventable by the PLAYER WITH THE BALL!

    Pass Interference is by *far* the worst and it isn’t close. Game outcomes hinge on those ridiculous 40 yard penalties for minor or ticky-tack contact that had been going on all game long.

  31. The worst rule in the NFL by far is PI being a spot foul. Completely illogical. Defensive holding being an automatic first down is dumb too.

  32. An even better rule change: A fifteen-yard penalty on the offense after gaining a first down should result in a 1st and 25.

    Half the distance when backed up could add remaining yards to gain on the other end, too.

  34. What happens if this happens when the defense has the ball after a turnover? Let’s call it the Leon Lett rule.

