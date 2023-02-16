Alvin Kamara indicted in Las Vegas battery case

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a Las Vegas grand jury on charges related to an incident during last year’s Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara and three other men, including Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The men are accused of hitting and kicking another man after he and Kamara got into a dispute outside a hotel elevator.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” Kamara’s attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling, and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement, via KLAS. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

Hearings in the case were continued several times over the last 12 months. A court date is now set for March 2 in Las Vegas District Court.