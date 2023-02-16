Alvin Kamara indicted in Las Vegas battery case

February 16, 2023
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a Las Vegas grand jury on charges related to an incident during last year’s Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara and three other men, including Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The men are accused of hitting and kicking another man after he and Kamara got into a dispute outside a hotel elevator.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” Kamara’s attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling, and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement, via KLAS. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

Hearings in the case were continued several times over the last 12 months. A court date is now set for March 2 in Las Vegas District Court.

  2. Well he’s going to cut and his asking price just dropped through the floor in FA. I wonder if anyone signs him now, hopefully for his sake the trial is over relatively fast and doesn’t carry out past the draft.

  4. AK should get used to the phrase ‘veteran minimum’. Maybe the NFLPA can send him to anger management class.

  5. Yeah right. Saints are going to cut Kamara. Sure, they are just chock full of prime running backs.

  6. Good, he should go to jail, get sued, pay a hefty fine, and suspended by the league.

  7. I hope he gets sued for as much money he’s made as a football player. Would serve him right and show everyone else you need to act like an adult and be a role model for the younger generation.

  8. A soon to be 28 year old running back who hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year. Even without the off the field criminality, he’s definitely not worth the money for a team that is more than $50 million over the cap.

