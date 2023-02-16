Bucs hire Brad Idzik as receivers coach

Getty Images

The Buccaneers officially hired former Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator on Thursday.

Canales will bring Brad Idzik with him from Seattle, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider revealed on Seattle Sports. Idzik will coach Tampa Bay’s receivers.

Idzik served as the Seahawks’ assistant receivers coach for three seasons (2019-20 and 2022). He spent one season as quality control-offense/assistant quarterbacks (2021).

He is the son of John Idzik, who served as Seattle’s vice president of football administration from 2007-12 before becoming General Manager of the Jets in 2013. He served as the special assistant to the General Manager for the Jaguars from 2015-20.