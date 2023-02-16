Chiefs lined up in wrong formation on Skyy Moore’s fourth-quarter touchdown

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 16, 2023, 12:36 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
Getty Images

The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation.

NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on the sideline after the touchdown, incredulous that the play worked even though they lined up wrong.

“And we’re in the wrong formation,” Nagy said.

“I know we were,” Mahomes replied.

Mahomes said he initially looked to his right to signal for a man in motion before he realized Moore was on his left and signaled that way.

“That’s why I went to motion the right,” Mahomes said. “I went to motion this dude on the other side. [Kadarius Toney] pointed that way, I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ The play was the wrong formation. The clock was running down, I looked over and ‘Uh oh, I’ll run it.’ I called it right, they lined up wrong.”

Sometimes when the offense lines up wrong the quarterback burns a timeout, other times it leads to a broken play. The Chiefs turned it into a touchdown in the biggest moment of the season.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chiefs lined up in wrong formation on Skyy Moore’s fourth-quarter touchdown

  1. Good teams make it look easy. Gutless and overrated teams run their QB 15 times and claim he’s great.

  2. A great game for Mahomes considering Valdez-Scantling, who saved the Chiefs bacon in the AFC Champ game, never caught a pass in the SB. To be honest, I didnt think Mahomes could win it all again without Cheetah but that young defense grew up in a hurry …

  3. I don’t expect MVS or JuJu to be in KC next season. Mahomes is the constant; they keep reloading and going to the AFC Conference Championship. They may be one WR away from returning in 2024 if they can keep the O-line intact.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.