Commanders announce Thursday interview with Eric Bieniemy

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2023, 9:34 AM EST
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy held off on speaking to other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies before the team won Super Bowl LVII, but the game and the parade are now in the books.

That leaves Bieniemy with time on his hands and he’ll be spending some of it with the Commanders on Thursday. The team confirmed on Thursday morning that they are interviewing Bieniemy for their top offensive assistant coaching position.

Bieniemy has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs and he’s won a pair of Super Bowl rings during that run. He’s had a number of head coaching interviews off of that success, but none of them have resulted in a move up the coaching ladder.

Despite previous Chiefs offensive coordinators Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy moving on to head coaching jobs, some have wondered if Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s influence on offense in Kansas City has hurt Bieniemy on that front. A move to Washington or another team would address that thought, although success will likely be harder to come by when Patrick Mahomes isn’t the one executing the calls from the sideline.

15 responses to "Commanders announce Thursday interview with Eric Bieniemy

  2. This is a very smart move by Bieniemy. The general consensus is that Washington is a dumpster fire so if he succeeds there he will be deemed a miracle worker, all but guaranteeing his ascension to the head coaching ranks. And in fact, Eric has an excellent chance of hitting it out of the ballpark: Washington is a seriously underestimated team at this juncture. They just missed the playoffs and obliterated the Eagles, Cowboys, and Jaguars. The Commanders have a top 10 defense, outstanding skill positions players (McLaurin, Dotson, Samuels, Robinson) and a seriously underestimated young quarterback with a big arm, mobility, and smarts. Bieniemy will make this offense hum if … and only if … Washington fixes its offensive line. That will be the critical variable defining his success. If addressed, Eric will have a head coaching gig in 2024 (perhaps even in Washington).

  4. It’s quite telling how many players have praised Andy Reid lately but said little to nothing about Bieniemy.

  5. He definitely needs to go prove himself somewhere else. Having said that I don’t understand why there’s this problem with him not moving on to become a head coach. Not everyone is cut out to lead, and just because he’s had success with one of the most talented quarterbacks currently playing doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be a great head coach

  7. Why would he want a lateral move?

    Because he seemingly wants a head coaching job and teams have made it clear they aren’t going to hire him. He’s the offensive coordinator on a team with the best QB in the league where Andy Reid calls the plays. If he goes to Washington, or somewhere else, and runs an offense, he’ll either be a head coach or an assistant running backs coach within 3 years.

  8. Smart move. He had to get out of the shadow of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Now he can sink or swim on his own abilities.

  9. good for him. believe his contract with the chiefs expired this year so glad to see him still employed.
    .
    best of luck EB.

  10. Seems like he wisely waited, unlike the two Eagles coordinators who clearly had been in distracting discussions with their new teams before the big game.

  11. I would think teams are leery of Chiefs OCoordinators after Nagy flamed out. This seems like a good move by Bieniemy to prove he can succeed on his own.

  13. This is the best chance for EB. Rivera being a defensive guy allows EB to separate himself and he the guy on offense. Also with Rivera being one of Reid’s former coaches familiarity plays in. Minus the QB the Commanders are actually pretty set on offense as well so the tools are there.

