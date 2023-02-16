Dak Prescott expects about a quarter of the playbook to change

Getty Images

The Cowboys offense will look different with Mike McCarthy taking control after “philosophical differences” with Kellen Moore led to the offensive coordinator leaving for the Chargers. McCarthy will call the plays, something he did during his 13 years in Green Bay.

The question is: How much does the Cowboys’ system change?

“Right now, Mike told me [about] 20 to 30 percent change,” quarterback Dak Prescott told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I think if anything, it’s things that need to be changed. It’s great to dial in, fix some things, get sharper and crisper. I’m excited.”

In Moore’s four seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator, the Cowboys twice ranked first in yards (2019, 2021) and once ranked first in points (2021). They were 11th in yards and fourth in points this season, but Prescott led the NFL with 15 interceptions and threw two more in the divisional round loss to the 49ers.

Prescott expressed disappointment at Moore’s departure, with the Cowboys unable to do enough to ensure his continued employment in Dallas. Moore was Tony Romo’s backup when the Cowboys drafted Prescott before becoming offensive coordinator under Jason Garrett and then remaining in that role under McCarthy.

“When you lose a friend, you’re going to be upset, but that’s the nature of this business,” Prescott said. “When I say I’m upset he’s gone, it’s not that I’m upset about the future. It’s that when you’re a player, you have the relationship we’ve had, when he was a player. [I] watched his success and watched him grow into the coordinator that he is.

“I’m just as excited about our opportunity as I am for a new start for Kellen.”