Eric Bieniemy, Commanders plan to continue interview into tomorrow

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 16, 2023, 5:47 PM EST
Eric Bieniemy’s Commanders interview appears to be going well.

Bieniemy’s interview, which the Commanders announced this morning, has been going on all day, is still going this evening and is expected to continue into Friday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been the coordinator of the best offense in the NFL in Kansas City over the last five years, and his inability to get a head-coaching job has been one of the most controversial topics in the NFL over that time. Bieniemy has been downgraded by some because he’s coaching the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, and because he’s an assistant to a highly successful offensive head coach in Andy Reid.

If Bieniemy could go to Washington and have success on a team that has struggled for years to get the quarterback position figured out, while working for a defensive head coach in Ron Rivera, that would bolster his resume. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Bieniemy sees the Washington job as a step closer to a head-coaching job.

  1. So he’s going to leave a perennial SB contender for a garbage team lol plus what if they fire Rivera after the season but I guess he wants to show he can be a great OC without Reid the real OC in KC lol….

  2. I understand that turning a struggling franchise’s offense around could benefit one’s resume for a head coaching gig, but this one seems odd. I just feel we’re not hearing the whole story… a lateral move just doesn’t seem to make much sense. If he doesn’t turn things around somewhere else, then his chance to be a head coach is more remote than ever.

