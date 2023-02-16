Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2023, 3:31 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was a bright spot in the Giants passing game during the 2022 season and he’ll be back for more in 2023.

The Giants announced that they have re-signed Hodgins on Thursday. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Hodgins opened last season with the Bills and appeared in two games before being waived. The Giants claimed him and he started five of the 10 games he played for them in the regular season.

Hodgins had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns in those appearances and added nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in two postseason outings.

The Giants are likely to make moves to upgrade their receiving corps this offseason, but Hodgins’ work this season has likely bought him a good chance at maintaining a role in the offense moving forward.

2 responses to “Giants re-sign Isaiah Hodgins

  1. Considering he was basically their #1 receiver down the stretch, this is a great move. Not a true #1, but a good find late in the season.

  2. Good pickup by Daboll and Schoen. They knew Hodgins from Buffalo. Their #5 became our #1. Wish we knew what happened with Golladay, who may have been the biggest free agent bust of the decade.

