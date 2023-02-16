Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts: We have a good sense of what we need to do

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t want to talk about his contract when he was clearing out his locker on Tuesday, but the day to start having conversations about his future in Philadelphia isn’t far off.

Hurts is heading into the final year of his deal after piloting the offense for the NFC champions and Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie sounded ready to get those negotiations rolling ahead of Super Bowl LVII. At a press conference in Philadelphia on Thursday, General Manager Howie Roseman was asked about the desire to start working on a deal as well as if it would be helpful to get it done quickly so that the team could make other moves with the knowledge of how Hurts’ contract will impact the overall picture.

“Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term and he’s certainly one of our best players,” Roseman said. “We’ll keep all contract talks internal, but we definitely would like to keep Jalen Hurts here long term. . . . I think we have a good sense of what we need to do here. We have a little bit of time here to kind of figure it out and get away and discuss that. At the end of the day, the most important thing is keeping our best players here and Jalen is certainly one of our best players.”

Roseman was later asked if the way things went with Carson Wentz gives him any pause when it comes to signing another quarterback to a long-term deal. Roseman said each case is unique and that the outcome of one decision won’t impact the next one that the team will make.

Hurts made a strong case for himself this season and everything the Eagles have said about his future would make it a surprise if he doesn’t have a new deal in hand before next season gets underway.