Jonathan Gannon says he “learned a lot” from Super Bowl loss

Getty Images

Jonathan Gannon was introduced as the new head coach of the Cardinals at a press conference on Thursday and his final game as the Eagles defensive coordinator was one of the topics of conversation that came up while he was on the podium.

Gannon’s defense produced the third-most sacks of any unit in history leading up to the Super Bowl, but they weren’t able to add any to that total during their matchup with the Chiefs. The Eagles also failed to stop the Chiefs from scoring on any of their four second half possessions and that paved the way to Kansas City coming back from 24-14 down at halftime to win the game 38-35.

Gannon said on Thursday that he watched the tape of that game in the hours after the game and called it “hard” to review all that went wrong for the Eagles over the course of the game. Gannon said he “felt bad” about falling short and also called it a learning experience for the future.

“I learned a lot from that game,” Gannon said.

Gannon didn’t elaborate on the lessons learned from that review, so we’ll have to wait to see what about his approach looks different when the Cardinals take the field with him at the helm for the first time.