Lane Johnson having adductor surgery Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2023, 9:11 AM EST
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is finally having surgery on his torn adductor.

Johnson suffered the injury late in the regular season and opted to put off the needed surgical repair in hopes of playing in the postseason. Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season before returning to play in all three of the Eagles’ playoff contests.

Word earlier this week was that Johnson would now go for surgery and he tweeted a picture of himself in hospital garb on Thursday morning. All indications are that Johnson is expected to be ready to go well ahead of next season.

Johnson made his second All-Pro team this season and the 10-year-veteran is under contract to the Eagles through the 2025 season.

 

