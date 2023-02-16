NFL Films footage shows James Bradberry pulling JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2023, 10:27 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding.

The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry allowed the Chiefs to bleed the clock, kick a field goal, and give the ball back to the Eagles with fewer than 10 seconds on the clock.

The argument definitely isn’t rooted in whether holding happened. It did. And, under the rules, holding definitely happened.

“It is defensive holding if a player grasps an eligible offensive player (or his jersey) with his hands, or extends an arm or arms to cut off or encircle him,” the rulebook states.

Or his jersey.

NFL Films has provided a much more clear angle of the fact that Bradberry did indeed hold the jersey of Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Bradberry admitted immediately after the game that he held Smith-Schuster, but that Bradberry simply hoped he’d get away with it. He didn’t. He shouldn’t have.

Why are people still insisting that the officials should have ignored a clear violation of the rules? Yes, there have been inconsistencies in the past. But that happens with defensive holding, offensive holding, false starts, etc. When holding happens and the official sees it (as he clearly did), what’s he supposed to do? Not call it, so that there will be a more dramatic finish to the Super Bowl?

Holding happened. Holding was seen. Holding was called. That’s exactly what should have happened in that spot.

65 responses to “NFL Films footage shows James Bradberry pulling JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey

  2. Some of you guys in the media are trying too hard. Why did the official wait until the ball hit the ground out of bounds before throwing the flag? The fact is the last 2 super bowls have been ruined by bad calls

  3. Didn’t need NFL Films footage to see that it was a hold. People are just upset that an all time Super Bowl had to end that way. Oh well

  4. Of course the NFL Films footage shows that. It happened. Everyone knows it happened, even the people claiming that it should not have been called. The no call people have nothing to stand on other than some ridiculous consistency argument.

  5. Total nfl schill commentary. The call didn’t cost the eagles the game, it took away their chance at trying to tie or win. That’s why people are upset. Yes some fans cry about stealing the game, but that’s not reality. The chiefs played a perfect game, the eagles had 1 big mistake. Someone wins someone looses. The takeaway should be “how do we fix the problem that our officiating is so bad the fans think the games are fixed?”

  6. Why so desperate to defend a ticky-tack call, which the refs had been letting ride all game long, only to call it in the closing minutes?

  7. Florio you continuously fail to see the overall point. Its the superbowl in the biggest moment and your calling a very VERY ticky tack foul. One of the underrated aspects of thegame is for players and coaches to get a “FEEL” for what the refs are allowing. Have you ever heard people say that the refs are “letting them play”?. Its strategy to get a handle on what the refs are letting players get away with. Its a feel. To be inconsistent is unacceptable. I dont know if the Eagles would of tied it or not. Hell, maybe they win it with how well Hurts was playing. IDK. What I do know is that call shouldnt of been called. Also Goddert caught the ball CLEEEAAAAARLY with his toe still down as he recaught the ball. Ill provide a still-shot if you need one (so stop saying eagles got away with that call) and id argue that there wasnt clear and obvious evidence to overturn the Smith catch either. I know you media heads want and NEEEEED Mahomes to be the new babyface of the NFL but Hurts outplayed him.

  8. I don’t think anyone is questioning whether there was a hold. But there was defensive holding happening throughout that game that wasn’t called. So why call it on that play, at that point in the game?

  9. “Why are people still insisting that the officials should have ignored a clear violation of the rules?”

    Ask Raiders fans — re: Tuck Rule — they’ve been doing it for 20+ years.

  10. Listen it was a bad call in the sense that it made for a very anti climatic ending. But by the letter of the law it was a penalty. Here’s a hint, take the flag out of the refs hand and don’t freakin hold the guy on the most crucial play of the game.

  11. Guess this will be what we have to listen to eagles fans cry about for years to come 🙄

    Great call refs!

  12. You’re missing the entire point. Its the inconsistency. Look at Watkins being held on the catch he missed, he was being actively pulled away from the ball as he tried to catch it. There were zero holding calls all game. If they’re going to call this one, call the others. Its like a baseball umpire–if he’s giving you the corner, you’re going to throw to that corner. Nothing upsets pitchers more when the umpire changes what’s a strike/ball mid-game…and as a former umpire, I can attest to this. If you really want to make the point, show every single pass attempt in the game, and that there was no holding on the play. Like I said, start the Watkins play…

  13. He was holding him all night. There were blatant holds that were never called. He owned it like man, but some just can’t accept the facts. I’m not a Chiefs fan either. I’m a Giants fan who watched Bradberry hold quite a bit before his release.

  14. Society always needs an excuse because accepting truths can be difficult.

    The fact is if they didn’t call that penalty and KC misses the FG, KC would’ve had a legitimate complaint.

  15. I’m mad when they miss calls and when they throw the flag… the NFL must fix this!!!

    – Eagles fans

  16. Holding happens on virtually every play. The crew shallowed their whistles the whole game and then at the end decided the game with the call, that’s the issue.

  19. Then call a holding penalty every time a jersey is shown to be pulled. If that is the rules. But, I see time and time again that is not the case.

    Smith-Schuster’s route was not impeded.

    A ticky-tack foul on a play that was not going to result in a first down if there was no shirt grab. KC benefitted greatly from the call. Philly gained no benefit on the play.

  20. “ Holding happened. Holding was seen. Holding was called. That’s exactly what should have happened in that spot.”

    Take note eagles fans and quit whining. Your team lost and KC was the better team.

  22. You’re missing the point. Yes, it was holding, but the refs didn’t call holding all game; they were letting it go, but then, at the very end of the game, in one of the most critical plays of the game, they suddenly decide to call it? The INCONSISTENCY from the officials is the problem here. The fact they weren’t calling it all game, probably has a lot to do with why Bradberry took a chance to begin with…

  23. We saw the jersey pull and the arm around the chest on the replay during the game. I’m not sure why this has been such a point of contention. Especially after Bradberry admitted to it. Holding is as holding does.

  25. Bradberry ADMITTED (kudos to him by the way) he held. Debate over and done with.

    I played and reffed the game, there is a penalty on every single play. Some big some small, some you get caught at some you don’t.

    A ref’s responsibility is to call what he SEES (not what he thinks he saw) when he sees it because there is no way for him to determine HOW that penalty might affect the overall play.

    That people wanted to see a ‘more dramatic’ finish is (and should be) irrelevant to the ref and the integrity of the game. [Side note here, I’m not sure how you could have had a much more dramatic SB than this one]

    That people still want to claim that there was no hold, or it shouldn’t have been called because of “X”, is just stupid. But then in general people are stu …… never mind … if you don’t realize it by now you never will.

  26. NFL Films footage shows James Bradberry pulling JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey ….. nine times in the game without being called for Defensive Holding, until the final minute of the 4th Q in a tie game

  27. Damage control in full force. I watched it, they froze the camera on the jersey and didn’t let it play out. complete propaganda

  28. Holding could be called on every single play.You go slow motion and you could see several “holds” on every down. It was a questionable call that was not called all game.The fix was in and the continued narrative to defend the league is pathetic.

  29. “Holding happened. Holding was seen. Holding was called.”

    And much worse holding infractions went uncalled during the game. To suddenly call it tighter with less than 2 minutes left upends the tone to which defenders had been playing for 58 minutes.
    Bradberry should have been flagged in the first quarter for a much worse hold, which not only would have made the later call more consistent but also would have provided DBs an understanding of what was viewed as allowable, and what was not, and adjusted accordingly.
    To throw a flag here, and late I might add, on a play that was not more egregious than others that went unpenalized is simply putting defensive players at a disadvantage.

  30. Pardon me, but y’all know exactly why folks are complaining. It’s the fact that, just like many other big games in recent years (including last year’s Super Bowl with the call against the Bengals LB on the Rams’ final drive), the refs generally don’t call plays like that– i.e., when there was technically a hold, but it didn’t really change the nature of the play– for most of the game. But then, when the game is on the line, suddenly they call it, essentially handing the game to one of the teams.

    Just call the game in the same way throughout. That’s the issue.

  31. Two things can be true at once. 1) Holding did occur; 2) It wasn’t the right call to make in the moment. What makes it not the right call to make is because it hadn’t been called all game AND it was in a critical moment. That’s the point many people are making, Florio. Why have an absolutely legendary game essentially end on something ticky-tack that occurred several times uncalled throughout the game?

  32. I mean, it is obvious when a jersey is pulled. It should be a reviewable play if so obvious and against the rules and the refs miss it.

    I think we all need and want more PI and holding calls. But it needs to be fair. If it is a rule and there is no wording in there that the player needs to be impeded, then any fabric that is moved by a defender or offender should be penalized accordingly.

  33. I would love to see all the angles on every play from every source and see how man times defensive holding or pass interference is NOT called. I would bet it’s quite a lot. Does that mean officials are not seeing all those penalties. It’s the same on the offensive line. One c an see holding on almost every play. Why are they not called? Do the officials simply miss them? The call in the Super Bowl by the book was correct, but the nuance of the play showed that Schuster path to the ball was not altered significantly enough for him to miss the catch. But that’s not the rule is it? I think fans are entitled to an explanation why so many penalties of all kinds are missed. If the answer is that officials are paying MORE attention during the last minutes of a close game, one must ask: Is that fair?

  35. You could see the slight grab in real time, too
    Most people’s gripe is not with the call itself, but with when it and how it happened. It happened at the most critical juncture in a game where the officials more of less “let them play.” The call was soft, very soft, but it was a hold. As a completely neutral fan I would have been 100% fine with a no call in this case.

  36. I think you wont find anyone that says its not holding by letter of the law; however, in nearly every instance of the Eagles Pass rush, you could have called holding on 77. I think the issue was an inconsistent call more than was it a call. Regardless, it was a great game by two really good teams.

  37. It was not called for 58 minutes previously then, suddenly slight holding that has zero effect on the play is called. You could find offense holding on that play or the previous play that had zero effect on the play. You could easily come up with a photo that makes it look very bad. Fact is the AFC/NFC Championship Games both had bad officiating as did the Super Bowl with 2 minutes remaining. Everyone has been saying all season long the officiating was getting worse and worse season after season.

  38. And in the fourth quarter against the Bengals with Mahomes scrambling out of the pocket, holding happened. Holding was seen. Holding wasn’t called. And that’s exactly what should have happened here.

  39. Shuster ran the best route of his career to get this call. Too bad Crabtree couldnt in the 2012/13 SB for SF …

  40. It’s a ticky tack call that happened in a critical moment in the Super Bowl not in a 1:00 game in week 5. Let them play.

    At best if that’s the standard for what gets called then it should have been called all game and it wasn’t.

  41. The problem is not that he held. The problem is you let them play for 58 minutes & then with 2 minutes left you called a Tick Tack penalty that gave the game to KC. It’s CONSISTENCY !!!!!!!!!!!
    These officials have none. It’s A JOKE. Officials must always insert themselves into the game. NFL must do better.
    The only way that should have been called is if He tackled him in the endzone. No way Juju catches that ball if he didn’t hold him. He’s not Ty Hill

  42. BS it was a bad call in the superbowl with the game on the line…..the refs inserted themselves into the game and didn’t need to…….the end……don’t show me some little touching and try to say oh look he almost pulled him down…worst call in a long time

  43. I suppose there’s more of an issue with belatedly realizing or continuing to be aggrieved by the way the rules are written, which is to shamelessly to promote the most offense-favorable development possible in any given scenario where a penalty on the defense is called.

    It’s a joke that anytime an offense is in a desperate spot, like 3rd/28 or something, all it takes is “illegal contact!” a 5-yard penalty for pretty much nothing, but “automatic first down.” Which is just patently ridiculous.

  44. I don’t think many people are going to argue that it qualified as a penalty at this point. However, do you mean to tell me that the first holding penalty was 56 minutes into the game?

    The NFL officiating “crisis” is one of inconsistency enforcing the rules, not the rules themselves. If you’re going to call jersey grabbing at the end of the game, call it every time it happens throughout the game. I’d love for someone to go through the footage of the game and find all the instances of the same infraction that were not called.

  45. Did not affect route enough and ball was uncatchable for that call to have been made in that moment! Often these are overlooked. That pass was no where near being able to be caught so refs blew it and ruined a potentially fantastic finish

  46. You even said it. It’s the inconsistency that frustrated the viewers especially when you needed slow motion to dissect every frame to draw a conclusion. And also the timing of it at the end of a game that impacted the outcome. How is that going to please even a neutral fan like myself? The bottom line is that it robbed us the viewers a great football game.

  49. Depends on if the grab altered his route.

    On how many other routes did the DB grab the arm or jersey of the receiver and such was not called?

  50. People are complaining because the refs have been inconsistent in the past so they have a bias and say you did or did not call such and such a play now when you did the opposite on a prior play.

    It’s because many people don’t like the officiating in general in the NFL because of its inconsistency

  51. As a Chiefs fan I did not like the call live. I didn’t want to win that way…. But they would only show the second slight hold, instead of the 1st one that was clearly a hold and drew the flag. So a lot of blame of the supposed “rigged” nonsense needs to be put on the network for showing the part of the play that was clearly available. Be better! Too many cameras are available and it really did a disservice to the game/teams. .

  52. What is the point of football? To have teams compete against each other under strictly-enforced rules in order to determine the best team? Or to entertain hundreds of millions of people? I don’t disagree that it was a penalty under the current rules. I do disagree that calling the penalty was the right thing for the game.

  53. This is incredibly foolish logic:

    “Why are people still insisting that the officials should have ignored a clear violation of the rules? Yes, there have been inconsistencies in the past. But that happens with defensive holding, offensive holding, false starts, etc. When holding happens and the official sees it (as he clearly did), what’s he supposed to do? Not call it, so that there will be a more dramatic finish to the Super Bowl?”

    You admit there are inconsistencies, but never broach the subject of *why* that inconsistency can occur. Sometimes penalties are missed, and sometimes they are ignored. It’s ignorant of both human nature and the inherent power the referees wield over a multibillion-dollar enterprise like the NFL to suggest otherwise. BOTH scenarios can and do change the outcome of the game.

    The refs chose to throw THAT flag at THAT time, which effectively sealed the game. The inconsistency IS the problem, Mike.

  54. The problem is inconsistency. Sometimes holding isn’t called because the refs’ judgment and explanation is that it didn’t hinder or affect the receiver’s route. Other times, a light tug draws a flag when it doesn’t appear to affect the receiver and it happens to be during the most critical point in a game.

  55. As pointed out in one of the first replies on that twitter thread, a KC lineman grabs the facemask of Josh Sweat on the same play. Something that drew a flag on Suh earlier in the game.
    So offsetting penalties should have been the correct call.
    This is what happens when you micro-analyze every play, you can find every infraction, big or small, and justify even the most minor of penalty to the letter of the rules.
    This was not an egregious hold, and it shouldn’t have been called given how the refs had ignored worse infractions throughout the game.

  56. He grabbed him twice and if he hadn’t Juju is probably walking in for a TD because Mahomes wouldn’t have just lofted the ball to a safe spot.

  57. Duh, of course it did, twice. Also shows a catch, fumble TD blown call, and a 3rd and Long juggling not catch blown call. All for 10 points Philly’s way, keep crying.

  58. You want to play that silly game Mike? Was their holding? Yes. But okay, lets look at the 100 or so plays prior to that, I guarantee I can find holding, by rule, by the letter of the law on the Chiefs 30-40 times, that were NOT called. You’re missing the point Mike. Either because you’re not smart enough or because you’re trying to gas-light people.
    That holding call did not impact the play whatsoever. The game had been refereed a certain way for 58 minutes, and suddenly, it reverts to preseason football type refereeing!? What happened is this. As happened in BOTH conference title games, the refs slanted the field in the 4th quarters. In the SB, the refs handed the Chiefs (they certainly didn’t earn it) the trophy. Unfortunately it appears that with gambling now being huge in the NFL, Roger’s offices are taking advantage and lining their own pockets through their influence of this group of employees they have purposefully (for this very reason) not allowed to become full time, and therefore, organize. That’s the truth Mike. Yes, a truth is that there was holding on that play, but there was also holding on about 60 other plays that was never flagged.

  59. Awesome. Let’s call it every time guys. Doesn’t matter if there’s 65 penalties a game and they last 7 hours. Integrity.

  61. Why is there so much more focus on this one than the “hold” by Logan Wilson in the 2022 Super Bowl? You won’t find footage showing a jersey tug on that one. Just as important though.

  62. Holding happens on EVERY play. The zebras have sole discretion on when to influence the game…..

  63. Just be consistent. Not all rules are enforced equally and never have been. If so, on every occasion tackles would get called for moving early, illegal motions by wr’s would get called, interior holding. Officials use discretion all of the time; that is a large part of their job. It just always seems to be favored toward the offense…almost like it was dictated from the top “we need more points”.

    Heck, I am old enough to remember Neil Smith intentionally flinching on hard count to get olineman to move…

  64. AFC Championship game, 2019. Brady threw what was a game ending interception that would have sent KC to the Super Bowl (and likely would have won it seeing how flat the rams came out that year). What a timeline that would have been had it not been for Dee Ford lining up a foot or two offsides. I don’t remember many Chiefs fans saying they should have let them play then, yet here we are seeing the whole world say it was the wrong call when it was clear as day. And the officials were just as bad that year as they were this year.

    Bottom line is don’t put yourself in a position for something like that to happen. If Hurts doesn’t fumble or their defense made simply one stop the second half this would be a non issue.

  65. It was definitely the correct call and Bradberry is a stand up guy for admitting it!
    Eagle fans need to stop the whining at this point.
    You lost, move on!

