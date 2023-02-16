Nick Sirianni: 32 out of 32 NFL head coaches would have punted on fourth-and-3

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 16, 2023, 3:54 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was one of the NFL’s most aggressive coaches on fourth downs all year, but he has taken some criticism for taking his offense off the field on two key fourth downs in Super Bowl LVII. Today he addressed the last of those decisions.

On fourth-and-3 from the Eagles’ 32-yard line, trailing 28-27, with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Sirianni decided to punt. The result of that decision was a disaster, with Kadarius Toney returning the punt 65 yards and the Chiefs scoring a touchdown two plays later, but Sirianni stands by his decision.

“I think you get 32 out of 32 NFL coaches punting there. There are no regrets,” Sirianni said.

Whether it’s true that all 32 coaches would have punted if faced with that precise situation is impossible to say, but it seems likely that at least a few would have gone for it. The analytics were clear that the Eagles should have gone for it, and enough NFL coaches now study analytics that some probably would have recognized that going for it there was the right call.

Sirianni is one of those coaches, which is why the Eagles converted 22 fourth downs during the regular season, the second-most in the NFL. Unfortunately, he lost his nerve in the Super Bowl.

  1. Converting on that would have given them a chance to put up some points. Failing to convert losses them the Super Bowl.

  2. Ahhh…. call me old school but there is no way I am going for it on fourth down on my own 32 yard line with 10 minutes left. If you don’t get it, you are giving away points. Just because it didn’t work out doesn’t mean it was the wrong decision. I am not sure how analytics could say to go for it. Beyond me.

  3. He might be right, but if so that’s an indictment of the coaches, not a validation of his choice.

    You’re losing with 10 minutes left and giving the ball back to Patrick Mahomes. Even if you stop them, your offense still needs to go down and score. So if you’re trusting your offense to do that, why not trust them to pick up 3 yards when they’ve already shown they were great at it all year.

    The worst case scenario is you get stopped and KC scores. A scenario that is very possible, even likely, if you punt. But at least in that case, you’d have more time to mount your comeback.

    As a fan of a team (Buffalo) with a coach who has shown progress in being aggressive only to get scared and go conservative year after year in the playoffs, I sympathize with Eagles fans frustrated with this.

  4. How would he know? He’s been a coach in a terrible conference for about 15 minutes.

  5. If he goes for it and fails, imagine the “his aggressiveness” cost us the game headlines…. And then we’d hear how 31 other coaches wouldn’t dare go for it.

  9. If they went for it and didn’t convert and gave the chiefs the ball on their own 32 everyone would be saying they should’ve punted

  10. As an Eagles fan I knew when the decision was made to punt the ball away that we would lose. I don’t know if we would have made the first down and/or gone on to score, but I just felt our defense hadn’t stopped them at all in the second half and it felt like the game was slipping away at that point. I would rather have taken the shot to keep the game clock and possession balance in our favor. From that point forward, it was not.

  12. religionisforidiots says:
    February 16, 2023 at 4:02 pm
    How would he know? He’s been a coach in a terrible conference for about 15 minutes.

    He took his team to the Super Bowl. What have you done recently?

  13. That was the correct decision and in no way is that the reason they lost. That was the ticky tak call the refs made after letting them play the whole game.

  14. His decision did not fail them. The special team failed them. He made the right decision, despite the outcome.

  15. Dan Campbell would have gone for it and called a trick play – he showed that against Packers. Not the Super Bowl but at critical point in a meaningful game.

  16. Hard to say anything is 100% but most would have punted. He trusted his defense but the defense was put in a bad spot because of the return.

  17. I would have gone for it. You can’t go conservative vs KC. Worst case scenario would be you don’t get it and KC go up 8. It’s still a one possession game.

  18. KP says:

    February 16, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    Ahhh…. call me old school but there is no way I am going for it on fourth down on my own 32 yard line with 10 minutes left. If you don’t get it, you are giving away points. Just because it didn’t work out doesn’t mean it was the wrong decision. I am not sure how analytics could say to go for it. Beyond me.
    —————
    I agree with you and I’m not positive on the analytic side but I’d say the reason it says to go for it would be with 10 minutes left and down 1 it would assume that they either get the 1st down increasing the chance of scoring or they turn it over on downs BUT because of the time remaining would likely get the ball back with 2 to 3 minutes and down by probably 8 so playing 4 down territory rest of game. As I said I’m of the punt and play defense mentality rather than give up points and the won % difference for analytics between the 2 isnt a lot anyway but that’s the only reasoning I can think of for the slight edge to going for it but its still completely unconventional and shouldn’t have hin 2nd guessed for not doing it.

  19. Punt was probably the right call there. Regardless, I do like that more teams are willing to use all 4 downs to get 10 yards instead of always settling for a punt or a kick. More meaningful downs make for better games.

  21. Mr. Analytics ran roughshod of analytics at the most important juncture of the game. Huge mistake. Sirianna cost the Eagles the Super Bowl.

