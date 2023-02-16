Panthers hire Todd Wash as defensive line coach

Getty Images

The Panthers have agreed to terms with Todd Wash to become their defensive line coach, the team announced Thursday.

Wash, 54, spent the past two seasons with the Lions.

He got his start in the NFL with the Buccaneers in 2007 and also has coached with the Seahawks and Jaguars. Wash was the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville for five seasons.

In 2019, he worked alongside senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, who now has the same title here under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Wash has 16 seasons of NFL experience after getting his start in the college ranks.