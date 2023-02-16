Raiders to hire Matt Lombardi as assistant receivers coach

Getty Images

The Raiders are hiring an offensive assistant who’s plenty familiar with the club’s offensive coordinator.

Las Vegas is adding Matt Lombardi as the team’s assistant receivers coach, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Matt Lombardi is the younger brother of Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Both of them are longtime NFL executive Mike Lombardi’s children.

The youngest Lombardi spent the last three seasons as the team’s assistant quarterback coach under former coach Matt Rhule. He was previously a Dolphins quality control coach in 2019 and also spent time with Baylor and Louisville in college.