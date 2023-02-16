Report: Kris Richard interviewed for Broncos defensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton may be pulling someone from his former Saints staff to join him in Denver.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kris Richard has interviewed to be the Broncos defensive coordinator.

Richard was the Saints’ defensive backs coach under Payton in 2021. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator/secondary in 2022 under Dennis Allen.

New Orleans and Richard parted ways at the beginning of the month.

Before that, Richard was with Dallas from 2018-2019 as the club’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He spent most of his career under Pete Carroll, first at USC as a graduate assistant and then with the Seahawks, rising from assistant defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator from 2015-2017.

Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan is reportedly considered the frontrunner to land the defensive coordinator job on Payton’s staff.