Travis Kelce will host Saturday Night Live on March 4

Posted by Charean Williams on February 16, 2023, 10:52 PM EST
NFL: FEB 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Victory Parade
Getty Images

Travis Kelce is going “Live from New York.”

The Chiefs tight end will host Saturday Night Live with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini on March 4, the show announced Thursday.

“Growing up, I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, [Jimmy] Fallon, kind of guy growing up,” Kelce said on The Tonight Show. “I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother. It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4th.”

Hall of Famers Fran Tarkenton, Walter Payton and Peyton Manning are among NFL players who have hosted NBC’s Emmy Award-winning, late-night comedy showcase.

The gregarious Kelce should feel right at home.

After the Chiefs’ victory over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Kelce imitated The Rock’s famous pro wrestling mantra from 20 years ago in publicly demanding the Cincinnati mayor “know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni.”

