Trey Lance addresses arm fatigue reports from last offseason

Posted by Charean Williams on February 16, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan dismissed concerns about arm fatigue for quarterback Trey Lance last summer. But during an interview with quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery on Thursday, Lance explained that the pre-draft training and workouts for teams taxes a quarterback’s arm.

He threw too much, with not enough time off, for 20 months.

“Yeah, it was just honestly, I don’t know,” Lance told Avery, via a transcript from 49erswebzone. “If there’s someone out there at quarterback throwing that much, I mean, it was just, realistically, going back to COVID, and then I started throwing in May because I was rehabbing my hip. So that was when I started getting the ball back in my hand, in May. So I threw from May 2020 all the way through that year, draft prep, get drafted the next April.

“So, at that point, I had been throwing for a year straight and then go through that whole season until the next January. So I’d say probably, I don’t know, about 20 months straight of throwing. Like I said, probably a week off in there. I don’t even know if I took a whole week [off] between that whole time. But through that whole season, yeah, for probably 20 months straight.”

Shanahan explained last June that a tired arm is not uncommon for quarterbacks.

“No, it’s not a concern at all,” Shanahan said in June of 2022. “Trey had some injuries last year when he broke his finger and stuff that he had to adjust some things to fight through and get through, which made him have some weeks where he did have a sore arm and things like that. But, I haven’t had a quarterback I’ve ever gone through in my career where there wasn’t one time in that year where their arm wasn’t bothering them. So, there’s no like difference in other guys or arm fatigue or anything like that.”

Lance is working his way back from two surgeries on his ankle after injuring it in Week 2. He recently said he expects to be cleared for all football activities by May.

The No. 3 overall choice in the 2021 draft has started four NFL games.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Trey Lance addresses arm fatigue reports from last offseason

  2. That’s odd, because in the 2021 preseason he looked more like someone who’d never thrown a single football in their life as opposed to someone who’d been throwing too many.

  3. Of course Shanny is going to say that, he has no choice but to protect his fragile noodle-armed QB.

  4. What a wimp. Never heard Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Sam Howell complain of a dead arm. Trey will be back in Datoka in no time flight.

  6. This kid has started less than 25 games in college or pro in what? 4 years now. This was a stretch of a draft pick for a team that didn’t need to make that move. Lots of QBs can run this Lamborghini of a roster. Heck I don’t even know if a Lamborghini is the right term for this team, maybe monster truck with a jet engine on it. The last pick of the draft looked like Montana out there with this bunch.

  7. jurgyisgod says:
    February 16, 2023 at 4:27 pm
    What a wimp. Never heard Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Sam Howell complain of a dead arm. Trey will be back in Datoka in no time flight.

    That’s because Sam Howell didn’t throw his first pass until the last game of the season

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.