Will NFL bring back the ban on pushing the runner?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2023, 1:30 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
Getty Images

During the 2022 NFL season, we noticed multiple examples of offensive players pulling ball carriers in the open field.  The officials failed to call it, even though the officials recently had been reminded of the rule.

As noted at the time, the rule against pushing or pulling the runner changed in 2006, allowing the pushing but banning the pulling.

On a Friday edition of PFT Live the morning after the officials failed to penalize Eagles center Jason Kelce for pulling running back Kenneth Gainwell, Peter King and I pointed out (the video is attached) the distinction between pushing and pulling, arguing that teams should fully and completely embrace the license to shove, which had been hiding in plain sight for 16 years.

Coincidentally, or not, some teams thereafter began to do it more often. None have done it more effectively than the Eagles, who have come up with a tidal-wave formation that routinely sweeps quarterback Jalen Hurts as far as the team needs the ball to go.

“It becomes a football battering ram, an inverted tug-of-war,” we wrote in early November. “Shove the guy into the end zone.”

Again, that is exactly what has happened. And so, instead of pushing happening at the end of a play when a teammate shows up and gives the ball carrier a nudge, it has become a part of short-yardage offensive strategy from the snap.

This raises the question of whether, in the coming wave of tinkering with the rules, the league will consider reverting to the pre-2006 rule that prevented both pushing and pulling.

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward recently has complained about the rule, arguing that the league should go back to banning the pushing of the player with the ball.

The process of looking at potential rule changes begins at the Scouting Combine. After those discussions, the Competition Committee will put together a list of potential rule changes. Time will tell whether the rule against pushing the runner will make the cut — and then whether at least 24 owners will support the change.

We can think of one in particular who will vote against it.

42 responses to “Will NFL bring back the ban on pushing the runner?

  1. The way this NFL works what they’ll do is make it illegal, except for the QB, and then declare him a defenseless runner.

  2. They should. It is anti-Football being able to push the runner. You should be able to push the pile but not the runner

  4. If it’s legal, more and more teams will copy the Eagles. It reminds me of a rugby scrum though every time I see it.

  5. That play with Hurts is insanity. I’m sorry, but the D is getting flagged for 15 yards for sneezing on QBs but we’re allowing that same guy to get absolutely sandwiched between his RBs/FBs and the D-line?

    Zero consistency.

  7. It’s a clever way to take advantage of the available rules, but it does make the NFL look like rugby from time to time. There’s no real great way for the defense to stop those plays. Eagles were like 95% effective. The only real downside is the risk of injury and fumbles.

  8. There is no good reason for allowing pushing the runner. Unless, of course, the NFL is infatuated with rugby.

  9. Just once I want to see an off season where there’s no “tinkering” with the rules.

    And while I’m dreaming, I want to win the next Powerball jackpot too.

  12. They used to call that assisting a runner, and it drew a flag. I like the old rule. Teams can line up two offensive tackles in the backfield on 4th and goal to push the pile. That’s not really football. It’s just more and more out of control.

  14. Why? If you don’t want them to be able to push their teammates, stop them.

  15. Used to have a lead blocker now we have behind pushers. Yes the old rule should be put back in place. It is also very dangerous to have these scrums like this not to mention impossible to defend against. Ban the Bush Push.

  16. We should expect a return of the Wishbone OFF where an OG is the fullback with 2 RBs, while the DEF must squeeze in front of the center to prevent the QB sneak.

  17. For player safety and competitive balance it’s a bad rule. I can see why Cam Heyward gets p**sed!!

  18. It seems that under the current rules pushing the runner is entirely legal. Why are there criticisms of the Eagles for doing something entirely legal and being VERY good at it. The question should be – why aren’t all teams doing it? I don’t believe for a second they aren’t because “it’s not football”. They simply didn’t think of it.

  20. I lost count of how many times they did this during the Super Bowl alone. It’s practically an automatic 1st down or score, depending on the situation. I say let teams get short yardage the old fashioned way.

  21. lowercasejay says:
    February 16, 2023 at 1:38 pm
    It’s a clever way to take advantage of the available rules, but it does make the NFL look like rugby from time to time. There’s no real great way for the defense to stop those plays. Eagles were like 95% effective. The only real downside is the risk of injury and fumbles.

    ****

    This isn’t true, the QB sneak is only effective 92% of the time.

  23. I’d like to see the league find a way to make the QB “Push” sneak illegal, yet still allow the offense to push the pile with a RB in the middle. It’s a fun thing to watch when a RB is nearly stopped and then two or three O-linemen shove the pile forward for a first down. But watching a team line up in a bunch formation just to shove the QB for a yard is detrimental to the enjoyment and strategy of the game. EVERYONE knows it’s coming, there is zero brain working strategy behind it.

  24. You don’t need a rule change. All they need is an officiating point of emphasis to blow a quick whistle once the pile grows beyond 4 players total. After that, the pile is not really moving and defense’s intent is to hold the runner up and strip him of the ball while the offense’s intent is use that situation to drive the whole pile forward.

  26. I mean it’s still legal for defenders to push from behind is it not? strength on the strength. I would assume the bigger defenders could stop smaller QB. Unless you’re the Ravens…

  27. This not an “anti-Eagles” position–The Eagles were able to master the art of the push because they have a great O-line and Hurts. However, I don’t like the “push”-regardless of where it occurs on the field–out as a Wideout on a short catch, after a catch, middle of the field, or on a QB sneak. Too much like rugby and never know when a play is over. End it

  28. 100% lose the pushing the runner from behind. If you’re not strong enough to move forward you shouldn’t have someone else move you. Way too often the running gets picked up and pushed without doing any of the work. One of the worst rules in football. The other rule change needs to happen is the time rules under two minutes. The team leading should have to get a first down for the clock to continue running. Anything short stops it. The losing team must get a first down to stop it. This kneeling crap to kill what should be the most exciting part of a game wrecks it.

  30. If it isn’t banned, it is only a matter of time before some team figures out how to put 11 300 pound dudes on the field and run this play 15 straight times to score a TD and burn 10 minutes off the clock.

  31. Let a top tier QB get injured on one of these plays and watch what happens. If I was running this, it wouldn’t be my QB in there; it would be a running back.

  32. Offensive players pushing the ball carrier forward-bad. Multiple defensive players trying to stop a ball carrier, good. ???

  33. Nothing wrong with that play. Most QBs aren’t as strong as Hurts so not sure it would be as successful on other teams. Kyler Murray? Don’t think so. Other teams could use their short yardage back under center for that play.

    The play also has risk. There is more than a 1000 lbs of squirming, pinching, punching humanity in those piles. Injury is not impossible there. Not just for the QB.

  34. “I say let teams get short yardage the old fashioned way”

    This IS the old fashioned way!!!

  36. They need to go bsck to the old rule & enforce no pushing or pulling the runner. Artificial stats with this type of play too.

  39. you would think that after 120+ years in business, the nfl would have somehow figured out what the rules should be, yet EVERY year rules are added and/or changed.

  40. If I was the DC, I’d instruct my guys to punch at the ball at all times. And if you connect with the QB’s throwing hand, oh well…

