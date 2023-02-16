XFL bringing back its unique kickoff rule that increases returns, decreases injuries

February 16, 2023
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday.

The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players on the receiving team (everyone except the kicker and returner) lining up across from each other, five yards apart. No one except the kicker and returner can move until either the returner has touched the ball, or the ball has been on the ground for three seconds.

According to the XFL, there were two big advantages to the rule: One is that there were fewer injuries because the blockers and tacklers, being only five yards apart and not getting a running start, aren’t engaging in full-speed collisions. The other is that there were far more kickoff returns than in the NFL: Only 38 percent of kickoffs were returned during the 2022 NFL season, but 97 percent of kickoffs were returned during the short-lived 2020 XFL season.

Reggie Barlow, who spent eight years in the NFL as a kick returner and is now head coach of the XFL’s DC Defenders, praised the league’s kickoff rule.

“The kickoff, the rule for our kickoff, the way we do that is interesting,” Barlow said. “Obviously it’s safe. We’re talking about player safety. But it still allows us to give the fans what they want, and that’s action. As mentioned, there’s 97 percent of kickoffs were returned, and that’s what people pay their money for, to come and see these guys perform. Looking forward to that, and that’s definitely one of the different rules that I think our fans will enjoy.”

It’s going to be tough for either the XFL or the USFL to differentiate themselves enough from the NFL to look like anything other than minor league football. But the XFL’s kickoff rule is one clear example of an innovation that could make spring football unique.

  1. The most effective move that the NFL could make to improve player safety is to mandate Guardian caps for all NFL practices and games. It is that simple. It might look weird for the 2023 season but by 2024 nobody will even notice.

  2. People forget the original XFL was innovative in so many ways, to include on field cameras, and even the Skycam got its start in the original XFL. The NFL would likely look different today has there been no XFL, which I think ultimately ended up being good for the sport.

  3. This raises two questions:

    1) How much different is the actual rate of injuries on these plays? If they say it’s different, they should have an exact number to back that up.

    2) How does the overall XFL injury rate compare to the overall NFL injury rate? I suspect they would be very different.

    In the absence of this context, the safety claim is speculative.

  4. Of course they are being returned. The coverage team hasn’t even moved yet so you have at least 25yards before they get to you. I think at the NFL level we will see teams get a specialist who can just kick the ball out the back of the endzone and only do that. It would be a huge advantage if one team can create a touch back this way over the other team

  5. (For the non-critical thinkers the following is sarcasm)

    What? Have teams return kickoffs? How insane! It’s so much better to have 21 people lined up to watch the kicker place the ball out of the end zone! Heresy!

  6. The NFL needs to do something with kickoffs. It’s boring to watch most of them fly out of the end zone. If they don’t want to adopt something like the XFL so that there is at least a good chance of a return, then they should just give the option to take the ball at the 25 instead of kicking off. Player safety is obviously important, but if it’s a non-competitive play they should look at getting rid of it. Back when the kickoffs were at the 30, you really had to strategize when guys like Devin Hester were back there.

  7. It makes the game more fun to watch, and puts greater emphasis on special teams which due to the recent kickoff rules have been deemphasized.

    It makes the game better and safer for the players

  8. Reduced injury risk and more exciting returns? No brainer. Why not in the NFL. Kickoff touchbacks are so boring.

  9. I’m all for it. Maybe the XFL can play around with the “defensive holding” rule while they’re at it. The guys in the big leagues are running a clown show.

