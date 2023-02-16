Zach Ertz hits three-month rehab mark: The goal is always to be there for season opener

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was among the players to attend Jonathan Gannon’s introductory news conference. Murray did not speak to the media, but his teammate, tight end Zach Ertz, did.

Ertz and Murray are rehabbing in Tempe after undergoing knee surgery during the season.

Ertz, who tore the medial collateral ligament and partially tore the anterior cruciate ligament, will hit the three-month mark in his rehab on Saturday.

“I am excited with where we are right now,” Ertz said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “The goal is always to be there Week 1. It’s an adaptable goal. When I am out there, I am going to be myself. I’m not going to go out there early, put the team at risk when I’m 80 percent. I need to be at my best for this organization to be successful.”

Ertz, who spent half of the 2021 season with Gannon in Philadelphia until the Eagles traded him, will get back on the field before Murray. Murray is six weeks into his rehab for a torn ACL and is expected to miss the start of the season as he works his way back.

“He’s doing a great job,” Ertz said. “Obviously, I’m not with him every day, but from what I can tell, he’s doing everything he can to attack this thing. The first six weeks, eight weeks are tough. There is a lot of alone time, a lot of, ‘Man, when is this thing going to feel better.’ You just have to find small victories.

“At the end of the day, Kyler is going to do everything he can to be the best version of himself. I’m sure he’s extremely motivated, like we all are, with how this past season went.”