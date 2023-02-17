Aaron Jones agrees to new deal to stay with Packers

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones was slated to have by far the highest salary cap hit of any running back in the NFL in 2023, but he has now agreed to a deal that will let him stay with the Packers for less.

Jones and the Packers have agreed to a new contract and he will stay in Green Bay in 2023, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter’s report doesn’t make clear precisely how Jones’ contract has been restructured, but it appears that he will now make $11 million from the Packers this season, down from the $16 million he was scheduled to make.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said last month that he was confident Jones would be back. Now he’s been proven right.