Bidding war for Commanders hasn’t happened, yet

Posted by Mike Florio on February 17, 2023, 12:43 PM EST
If Commanders owner Daniel Snyder wants $7 billion for the team, Snyder ultimately may not be selling the team.

At least not voluntarily.

As explained by the Washington Post, a bidding war has not yet erupted for the team. And, contrary to a December report from Forbes that Snyder had received multiple bids “well north” of $7 billion, the numbers haven’t landed even close to that amount.

One of the problems, as noted by the Post and more fully explained in one of the chapters in Playmakers, traces to the fact that, as franchise values skyrocket, not many people can afford to plunk down 30 percent of the purchase price in cash, while also complying with the various other requirements — a debt limit of $1.1 billion, no more than 25 people in the ownership group, and no shares held by “private equity firms, public corporations, or sovereign wealth funds.”

Eventually, the league have to changes its ownership rules. Corporate ownership may become a necessity. Foreign money may need to be regarded as equal to domestic.

The Post article comes at a time when, via Bloomberg.com, Abu Dabi and Qatar have interest in NBA ownership. Saudi Arabia has launched a golf league.

However it plays out, the current rules for NFL ownership may be played out. And those rules may have to change.

13 responses to “Bidding war for Commanders hasn’t happened, yet

  2. Daniel, I’ll trade you 500M cash in a large suitcase, a gently worn and signed Tom Brady Michigan jersey, a mint Mickey Mantle 1st edition rookie card, a $25 Cracker Barrel gift card, and a 3 year membership to the jelly of the month club, straight up. I would have paid more back in the day, but you’ve run it into the ground. Offer’s on the table (you almost didn’t get offered the Cracker Barrel card- but I threw it in to sweeten the pot- because that’s the kinda guy I am), ball’s in your court.

  4. Probably after doing their due diligence and realize it is a complete gut job, plus the Fedex field doesn’t exactly add anything to the deal except it needs to be razed as does the team so their price is probably more like a billion or so which will put the NFL back onto to force danny to sell. The smart ones will wait to see if Seattle comes onto the market in 2024. If the NFL wants their serious money then the Arab countries are the only ones that will offer the $7 billion, and once they get in (and they will) look for some owners to jump at the cash that they will be offering.

  5. The league is caught between two pressures. The current rules will eventually (if they don’t already) suppress the growth in franchise values. This is bad for owners who intend to eventually sell, but good for those who want to pass on to their children who will have to find less cash to cover inheritance taxes.

  6. The day the first oligarchs or Saudis buy a chunk of a team is the day I’m done with the league.

  7. “Eventually, the league have to changes its ownership rules. Corporate ownership may become a necessity. Foreign money may need to be regarded as equal to domestic.”

    Necessity? No. They can just sell the teams for less money. Wanting more money isn’t a “necessity”.

  8. The situation is between a rock and and a hard place. The NFL wants Snyder out, but if they vote him off the island, the price tag for the franchise will plummet – which none of the owners want to see. Ask yourself this: if your a sophisticated and successful enough business mogul to have billions of your own wealth to spend, would you overpay to bail out the owner of a FUBAR franchise … and one that would then still need billions more pumped into it?

  9. Maybe they just aren’t that attractive a franchise. Seriously, is DC and surrounding area such a great place?

  11. I’m going to guess the league doesn’t want anything to do with Saudi money. Not based on morals, just based on the fact that the Saudi’s will throw money around like it’s nothing. They would not care if the Salary cap was raised, they would not care if they had to pay for their own stadiums. LIV golf is bleeding billions. They do not care, it’s a hobby for them.

  13. Nets owner JOE TSAI, THE billionaire owner of the Brooklyn Nets, made his fortune in China.

