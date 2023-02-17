Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2023, 1:17 PM EST
SPORTS-FBN-RAIDERS-CARR-LV
Getty Images

Quarterback Derek Carr officially became a free agent this week and he’s set to meet with a possible suitor this weekend.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Carr will visit with the Jets. He met with the Saints before being released by the Raiders this week ahead of $40.4 million of his compensation becoming guaranteed.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has made no secret about his willingness to spend on a veteran quarterback this offseason. Aaron Rodgers could wind up at the top of that wishlist, but everyone remains in the dark about his plans and Carr is the only player in that category who is available to sign right now.

The Jets hired Todd Downing as their passing game coordinator this week. Downing was the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator early in Carr’s career.

Carr could have interest from other clubs as well and he’ll have a few more weeks to talk to teams before free agency gets underway.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

  2. Carr is no different than a Jacoby Brissett type quarterback. Worth no where near 40 million. Probably not worth even half of that. These teams are just going to talk to him to hone in their real targets. Use him to get information. Anyone who brings this guy in as a franchise quarterback is a fool.

  3. If Carr was smart, he’d go to the NFC. In the AFC, he’s lucky to be the 7th or 8th best quarterback. And he would continue to struggle to even make the playoffs, let alone win a playoff game (which he’s never done).

  5. I like Carr to the Panthers better. Leave the Jets for Aaron Rodgers to follow in Brett Favre’s footsteps. Who knows, he might make the NFC conference final with the Vikings the following year…

  6. Carr would be a decent fit with the Saints or the Panthers. Not so much with the Jets, who really want to sign Rodgers. And, finally, who’s going to quarterbacks the Raiders this year? Stidham? ROFL

  7. I think this could be a great Fit for him. That said if he gets emotional in front of the press like he did with his crying in Las Vegas the press will eat him alive.

  8. I like Jacoby Brissett (though his ceiling is high-end backup and bridge starter), but it’s laughable to say Carr isn’t better. If he’s not a “franchise QB” it’s because there aren’t enough elite starters to go around. Every team needs a QB at the end of the day, but only 5 teams can get a top 5 QB (duh). A top 15-25 QB is the best most teams can do and will be competitive with a strong supporting cast. And the market for any QB who is a clear starter is going to be crazy money.

  9. I’d probably choose Carr over a trade for Rodgers. More of a team player and no draft picks need to be given. Rodgers will want to be treated like a King.

  11. This would a horrible landing spot. He remained relatively shielded by the local media, but the NY media would destroy him. Not to mention he can’t function in cold weather. Since the Jets have a good defense and some good offensive weapons, who will he be able to blame when he doesn’t win?

  12. He would be playing for Nathaniel Hackett. He has had one year when he ran a competent offense calling plays. I would run, not walk, from the Jets.

  14. The Jets will sign Aaron Rodgers. He will go 5-12, blame the NY media, blame social media, blame the coaches, blame management, Salah gets fired, the GM gets fired, Rodgers moves back to Pluto and complains 24/7 that he’s a victim

  15. It’s just a visit. Carr is not making up his mind until he’s met with everyone interested. Unless the Jets offer him some insane contract, he will visit and leave with a “Thank you. I’ll be in touch.” I really have this gut feeling he ends up in Carolina. Frank Reich is also super religious so they may connect on that level and it will lead to a deal getting done.

  16. Derek is not a good cold weather quarterback. And the press in NY is a lot tougher than he is used to. His best bet would be either Carolina or Tampa Bay, both warm weather teams in the weaker NFC South.

  20. If so the Jets would dominate that division 😎. Jets ,Dolphins, Bills, Pats. In that order every year.

  21. Aaron Rodgers could wind up at the top of that wishlist, but everyone remains in the dark about his plans

    —————

    Clever.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.