Eric Bieniemy finalizing agreement to become Commanders’ offensive coordinator

February 17, 2023
Eric Bieniemy is poised to become the offensive coordinator of the Commanders.

According to multiple reports, Bieniemy is finalizing a deal and both sides expect him to be the offensive coordinator in Washington this season.

Bieniemy has spent the last two days interviewing with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and other key decision makers in Washington, and from all accounts everything went well.

For the last five seasons, Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, and the Chiefs have had the best offense in the NFL over that time. That has led to Bieniemy being a candidate for several head-coaching jobs, and yet he never got hired.

Now he’ll get an opportunity to run an offense out of the shadow of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. In Washington, working for a defensive head coach in Rivera and on a team whose quarterback situation is unsettled, Bieniemy has a chance to prove that he’s one of the sport’s best offensive minds.

  1. Kafka will replace him, with the “hidden” promise of taking over when Reid retires in 3 years.

  2. Good for EB! Smart move, because if you can make that offensive unit competitive it’ll remove all doubt. Outside of the Eagles, the other two division rivals are very beatable, and if he can manage to sweep Philly in the season somehow it’s just more icing on the resume cake. It actually gives me a reason to care about Washington next year if nothing else.

  9. I can understand his desire to spread his wings out from under the Reid wings and hopefully advance his career but this is questionable. Not knowing who the QB will be; Howell, Heineke, someone else? Good luck with that. Maybe the plan is to go get Jimmy G or some other proven pro but still, a franchise that will likely be sold, a new coach since Rivera is not good, and new staff thereafter.

  11. This would clearly indicate he has no sort of arrangement with KC as “coach in waiting.” (no idea when Andy Reid might retire) Can see how good he is without Mahomes.

