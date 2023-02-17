Panthers announce the hiring of Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Panthers have made the hiring of Thomas Brown official.

They announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with Brown to become the team’s next offensive coordinator.

He joins Frank Reich‘s staff that already includes assistant head coach Jim Caldwell, running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and passing game coordinator Parks Frazier as new offensive hires. Offensive line coach James Campen and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler are holdovers from last year’s staff.

Brown, 36, was with the Rams for three seasons. He served as assistant head coach/running backs and assistant head coach/tight ends in his time in Los Angeles.

He spent nine seasons in the college ranks before joining the Rams. including as the University of Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

The Texans interviewed Brown for their head coaching job before hiring DeMeco Ryans.

Reich said at his introductory news conference that he was uncertain whether he could continue to call the offensive plays as he did in Indianapolis.