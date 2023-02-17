Panthers hire Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2023, 6:27 PM EST
The Panthers continued adding to Frank Reich‘s coaching staff on Friday night.

The team announced that they’ve hired Devin Fitzsimmons as their assistant special teams coach. Fitzsimmons will work with Chris Tabor, who was retained after being part of last year’s coaching staff in Carolina.

Fitzsimmons spent the last two seasons as an assistant special teams coach in Arizona. He also coached with the Lions from 2014 to 2018 and worked at Vanderbilt before returning to the NFL with the Cardinals.

The Panthers also announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown on Friday. Ejiro Evero will be the Panthers defensive coordinator and the team has also hired former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers as senior assistants to Reich.

