Panthers hire Tem Lukabu as outside linebackers coach

The Panthers announced the addition of two more defensive assistants Friday night.

The team has agreed to terms with Tem Lukabu as the new outside linebackers coach and Bert Watts as the safeties coach on defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s staff. Watts’ hiring previously was reported.

Lukabu, 41, served as defensive coordinator at Boston College the past three seasons.

He has worked five seasons in the NFL — as a defensive assistant with the Buccaneers, as a quality control coach with the 49ers and as linebackers coach with the Bengals.

Lukabu also has worked at Rutgers, Rhode Island, Florida International and Mississippi State.

Watts worked as the outside linebackers coach with Evero in Denver last year after working for the team previously in 2012. He has 18 years of overall coaching experience, including stops at Auburn, Memphis, Fresno State, Cal-Davis and Colorado.

He is the uncle of Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.