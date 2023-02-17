Report: Chargers to hire Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Chargers are doubling down on former Cowboys offensive assistant coaches.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are hiring Doug Nussmeier as their quarterbacks coach. Nussmeier held the same job in Dallas for the last three seasons and worked under Kellen Moore, who was hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator after parting ways with the Cowboys earlier this year.

Nussmeier spent two years as the tight ends coach with the Cowboys before moving over to work with Dak Prescott and he was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach in 2006 and 2007. He’s also worked at Florida, Michigan, and Alabama at the collegiate level.

Maximizing the output of Justin Herbert will be Nussmeier’s main focus with the Chargers and achieving that goal would be a plus to the Chargers’ hopes of making a second straight trip to the postseason.