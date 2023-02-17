Report: Packers are “disgusted with” Aaron Rodgers, they’re “done with him”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 17, 2023, 4:27 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes the Prince of (Four Days of) Darkness, there’s apparently one less decision for him to make.

Bob McGinn, who has covered the Packers for decades, said in a podcast with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that the team is ready to move on from Rodgers.

“They are done with Rodgers,” McGinn said, citing his own instincts, his knowledge of the league, and “discussions with someone who [has] first-hand knowledge” of the Packers. “He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on.”

McGinn added that he’s “totally convinced” Rodgers won’t be back as the starter.

Boosting the belief that Rodgers will be gone, as McGinn explained it, is that the team fully believes in Jordan Love, and that the team is ready to turn the page after trading up and making Love a first-round pick in 2020.

McGinn predicts that, if Rodgers does insist on returning, he’ll be the backup to Love.

And it’s not just one person. McGinn said the entire power structure is done with Rodgers: CEO Mark Murphy, G.M. Brian Gutekunst, and coach Matt LaFleur. They think he’s not working hard anymore. They think he showed up for 2022  not in the best possible shape, and that he blew off the offseason program.

It’s a strong statement, and a compelling take. It also sets the stage for an awkward parting, with a trade inevitable — if McGinn’s report is accurate.

The situation should make it harder for the Packers to dictate terms. They reportedly want to send him to an AFC team, like they did with Brett Favre 15 years ago. Ultimately, they may have to trade him to the one team he’d want to play for, even if it’s an NFC team.

However it goes, it could indeed be that Rodgers is going. Last year, he considered walking away and decided to stay. This year, the Packers are ready to tell him to get gone.

 

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Report: Packers are “disgusted with” Aaron Rodgers, they’re “done with him”

  2. I’ve noticed he seems like he really doesn’t care anymore. He just wants to do it for the money and oother than that he just wants to live a weird hippie life. He should retire for sure.

  3. I bet the feeling is mutual. Watch Rodgers take a MASSIVE pay cut to go to San Francisco and play like he did 5 years ago. THAT would be must see TV!

  4. The fact that a QB as talented as him only has own ring tells you everything you need to know about the desire to win.

  6. Kudos to the Packers for repeating every single mistake they made with Favre.

    If they set out to screw this up deliberately, I’m not sure they could have done a better job.

  7. For $60M, I would ride the bench – hell, I’ll even play special teams. In all seriousness, Packers management was foolish for adjusting his contract last year, Rodgers holds all the cards.

  8. It took them this long to get to the same point the rest of us are at…go away Aaron. Just go away.

  11. “McGinn predicts that, if Rodgers does insist on returning, he’ll be the backup to Love”
    ==========

    Delusional.

    Rodgers dealt with multiple injuries, and was ineffective in long chunks, and LaFleur STILL wouldn’t play Love.

  12. This is hilarious, Rodgers has all of the power because the contract the Packers gave him. The team doesn’t get to decide, even if they want to

  13. Well, they would be insane to want him back so this “report” is at the very least an obvious guess.

  17. Bob McGinn is, IMO, the best sportswriter in America. In the past he has been quite critical of Rodgers, but he has not ALWAYS had the inside scooo. I hope this time he does. Mike McCarthy once said to Rodgers that “the train has left the station.” It’s time for Rodgers to be on it as well.

  18. They’re going to have tread lightly if they want to welcome him back as a retired player. They absolutely should move on to Jordan Love.

  22. 1 year to late, at a minimum. The Packers debased themselves and gave Aaron their first born. He now controls them, not the other way around.

    They can say they are done with him but it won’t happen until he decides he’s done with them.

  23. Seems they should have let him go before the big, new contract. More inflation of sports prices.

  24. Always like McGinn, he has been a fine reporter for the Packers for decades. Please let this be true. Should have traded him when he asked for it 2 years ago. He isn’t worth the headache.

  25. When are we ready to have the “Packers drafted Jordan Love over Jalen Hurts” conversation.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.